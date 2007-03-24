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DinoSapien 2007, season 1

DinoSapien season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows DinoSapien Seasons Season 1
DinoSapien
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 24 March 2007
Production year 2007
Number of episodes 15
Runtime 5 hours 15 minutes

Series rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb

"DinoSapien" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Dawn of the Dinosaur
Season 1 Episode 1
24 March 2007
Without a Paddle
Season 1 Episode 2
31 March 2007
The Monster in the Woods
Season 1 Episode 3
7 April 2007
Critters
Season 1 Episode 4
14 April 2007
Trapped
Season 1 Episode 5
21 April 2007
Camp Visitors
Season 1 Episode 6
28 April 2007
No Place Like Home
Season 1 Episode 7
5 May 2007
Electricity
Season 1 Episode 8
12 May 2007
Dinohunt
Season 1 Episode 9
19 May 2007
The Underworld
Season 1 Episode 10
26 May 2007
Rescue
Season 1 Episode 11
2 June 2007
The Masquerade
Season 1 Episode 12
9 June 2007
The Gate Keeper
Season 1 Episode 13
16 June 2007
Saving Eno
Season 1 Episode 14
23 June 2007
The Thunderbird
Season 1 Episode 15
30 June 2007
TV series release schedule
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