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DinoSapien 2007, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
DinoSapien
Seasons
Season 1
DinoSapien
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
24 March 2007
Production year
2007
Number of episodes
15
Runtime
5 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
"DinoSapien" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Dawn of the Dinosaur
Season 1
Episode 1
24 March 2007
Without a Paddle
Season 1
Episode 2
31 March 2007
The Monster in the Woods
Season 1
Episode 3
7 April 2007
Critters
Season 1
Episode 4
14 April 2007
Trapped
Season 1
Episode 5
21 April 2007
Camp Visitors
Season 1
Episode 6
28 April 2007
No Place Like Home
Season 1
Episode 7
5 May 2007
Electricity
Season 1
Episode 8
12 May 2007
Dinohunt
Season 1
Episode 9
19 May 2007
The Underworld
Season 1
Episode 10
26 May 2007
Rescue
Season 1
Episode 11
2 June 2007
The Masquerade
Season 1
Episode 12
9 June 2007
The Gate Keeper
Season 1
Episode 13
16 June 2007
Saving Eno
Season 1
Episode 14
23 June 2007
The Thunderbird
Season 1
Episode 15
30 June 2007
TV series release schedule
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