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The I-Land 2019, season 1

The I-Land season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The I-Land Seasons Season 1
The I-Land
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 September 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 5 hours 15 minutes

Series rating

4.4
Rate 13 votes
4.7 IMDb

"The I-Land" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Brave New World
Season 1 Episode 1
12 September 2019
The Gorgeous Palaces
Season 1 Episode 2
12 September 2019
The Insubstantial Pageant
Season 1 Episode 3
12 September 2019
Many Goodly Creatures
Season 1 Episode 4
12 September 2019
The Cloud Capp'd Towers
Season 1 Episode 5
12 September 2019
The Great Globe Itself
Season 1 Episode 6
12 September 2019
The Dark Backward
Season 1 Episode 7
12 September 2019
TV series release schedule
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