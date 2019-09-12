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The I-Land 2019, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The I-Land
Seasons
Season 1
The I-Land
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 September 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
5 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
4.4
Rate
13
votes
4.7
IMDb
"The I-Land" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Brave New World
Season 1
Episode 1
12 September 2019
The Gorgeous Palaces
Season 1
Episode 2
12 September 2019
The Insubstantial Pageant
Season 1
Episode 3
12 September 2019
Many Goodly Creatures
Season 1
Episode 4
12 September 2019
The Cloud Capp'd Towers
Season 1
Episode 5
12 September 2019
The Great Globe Itself
Season 1
Episode 6
12 September 2019
The Dark Backward
Season 1
Episode 7
12 September 2019
TV series release schedule
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