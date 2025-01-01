Menu
Siberia
Siberia quotes
Sam
When I get hungry I get a little mean, I get a little ornery.
Miljan
I didn't come here to get laid. But if that happens on the way? Awesome.
Victoria
You guys are all going to die.
Johnny
I'll get a fake finger with $500.000 in my pocket.
Miljan
Tiger is a big cat. At least technically.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sam Dobbins
Miljan Milosevic
Johnny Wactor
