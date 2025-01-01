Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dead Like Me Quotes

Dead Like Me quotes

George Life sucks, and then you die. And then it still sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Yuck! This juice tastes like ass, here you try it!
Mason No, thanks. I'm trying to stay off of the ass juice for now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Death is kind of like sex in high school. If you knew how many times you missed having it, you'd be paralyzed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolores Herbig [to George after checking her online date account and getting no messages] You know, when you are young like you are, Millie, it's easy. Man, woman, bottom, top... sex is a big buffet and you are just a fat man with a fork. But, as you get older, it's harder to get a fork.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Summers Okay, George. Five reasons men are scum and women let us get away with it. One: we only want one thing. No exceptions. Two: we fall in love with you before we can have that thing and then fall back out once we've had it, whereas women conversely fall in love afterwards. Three: we will lie, cheat, steal or murder in order to get that thing... why am I sugarcoating this, you're a big girl... in order to fuck you. Four: we freely admit the numbers one, two, three, and women don't care. And the number five reason why men are scum and women let us get away with it: you can't live without us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George This is where I felt it the first time. The universe was cocking the fuck-with-me gun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Since I just got promoted, I just thought you two should know - I take my coffee with a little milk, two sugars and a lot less of your bullshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roxy I'm going to put this politely as possible. I will fuck you up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George What's the point in keeping your head down if it's already been blown off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daisy Adair If Romeo had just masturbated a couple of times a week he would have saved both those nice families a heap of trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason I'm so smart i'm practically retarded!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Rube is so old, he probably reaped Jesus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I don't want to fit in, I just don't want to stand out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George So, my whole life, everything, all I get to keep are thoughts and memories?
Rube That's all we ever have peanut.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty [taking a quiz] Do you consider yourself exceptionally reasonable or exceptionally kind?
Mason Exceptionally kind.
[Betty looks at him questioningly]
Mason Well, I'm not particularly reasonable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George That's very Zen of you, you must smoke pot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rube [to George] You're a constipator, Peanut. You disturb my shit, and that's annoying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I think when someone you love dies, you get a pass on normal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George If I had to choose between being a heart or a brain I'd definitely choose a heart because at least you'd do something. If you're a brain, at the end of the day all you're really at is settling for shitty situations.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daisy Adair You are always in your own head. It's like you're talking to yourself.
George [voice over] Am I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Penny You're the one who was killed by a toilet seat.
George God, will anyone ever let that go?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roxy So what are you, Rube's butt boy?
George Why? Did you resign?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Look! A Pterodactyl!
George [thinking] Please tell me I didn't just fall for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Hi, Lydia. You've temped for them before. There's a dress code and your skirt needs to actually cover your ass... I don't care where your tattoo is, you cannot show crack at the office.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daisy Adair You know, George, you have your very own saint.
George I'd rather have a pony.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George [after Joy wakes her up and sends her to work] Who had the nerve to call you Joy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rube The thing is what, Mason?
Mason You know that thing, ok, you're good at that thing, that, you can, you're better at, um, just, you know, you know, talking.
Rube Well said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolores Herbig Who has been making grilled cheese sandwiches with the defibrillator paddles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason She said you're...
[whispers]
Mason psychotic.
Kiffany I'm not psychic.
Mason I think you are.
Kiffany I have tables...
Mason I'll give you ten bucks.
Kiffany You only have two in your pocket.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Penny died on the Titanic]
George How'd you die?
Penny Boating accident.
George Sailing? Water-skiing? Fall out of a dingy?
Penny Bigger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolores Herbig GEORGIA LASS!
George [bumping her head] What?
Dolores Herbig What?
George [quickly rethinking] Who?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason But am I pretty?
Rube Oh, you're darling. You make my heart flutter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason [referring to Rube] Stay on his good side. He's like a volcano George. He erupts and spews lava in little villages. They run around, they run around for their lives. But you know he stops and you can go back to the safety of your own home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Get the F out. Before I kick your F-in' A again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I don't know exactly what makes people cross over. I mean, souls. I think they see light where others cannot. I think they see a chance to become something else. Someone else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I can't believe I just said "dilly dally". I feel dirty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Summers Hi, I'm Ray.
George Fuck you, Ray.
Ray Summers Nice spendin' time with you guys.
Daisy Adair Ray, this is Mason. Mason, Ray. And George - curious George.
Mason So Daisy, what's goin' on, I thought it was just the three of us.
Ray Summers Daisy?
Daisy Adair Daisy Adair.
George So what do you do, Ray?
Ray Summers I'm a television producer, George.
George So you're rich.
Ray Summers Comfortable.
George I suppose you're charming.
Ray Summers Tolerable.
George And women just fall the fuck all over you.
Ray Summers Not you, I suspect.
Daisy Adair Georgia, you're being impolite.
Ray Summers No, no, that's okay. Everybody likes me eventually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roxy This is some freeze dried bullshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roxy Nice Cross. How'd you get the blood off?
Daisy Adair Oh easy, soap and water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George This is why having a destiny sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Roxy, your dress makes me feel funny in my pants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason [about Crystal] We've got a problem.
George I don't think it's a problem.
Rube Gravelings?
Mason Weirder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Don't you want to at one with nature and your fellow workers? Nope, can't. bed-wetter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Shallow's the new deep, haven't you heard?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Summers [nodding toward Mason and Daisy] So what's that about?
George Probably you.
Ray Summers I find your friend Daisy painfully attractive.
George Take a number.
Ray Summers How do you know her?
George That's none of your fuckin' business.
Ray Summers You're an angry little thing, aren't ya?
George [raising dart towards Ray's eye] You call me a little thing again and I'll put this fuckin' dart right between your twinkling eyes.
Ray Summers 'Nother tequila?
George Please... so, you the love 'em and leave 'em type?
Ray Summers I've done that.
George [eye roll] What is up with that?
Ray Summers What's the matter, George? A boy not nice to you?
George No, I'm good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rube lights his pipe in the Happy Time office]
George You can't smoke in here.
Rube Ah, fuck that bullshit, they can blow me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[George, talking about Roxy]
George That's Roxy. She could kick your ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rube What you're feeling right now -all the rage and frustration binding everything from your head to your digestive tract- that's my life with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[George is in a good mood one morning and Roxie doesn't like it]
Roxy How about a hot cup of shut the fuck up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Who do I have to kill to get some attention around here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Rube asks Daisy to take two post its]
Daisy Adair NO! And no means no! Powerful isn't it? I learned it at a PSA about date rape!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George You really care how it's going with me?
Rube Sure. You make my face look like this and concerned words come out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roxy [after Gravelings tried to drop something on her] You missed me, motherfuckers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rube [trying to get the reapers to work on their self-exams] Hey-there's no hob-knobbing. This is not a debutante party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George [Mason keeps on interrupting George when she is trying to convince Daisy to let Mason live with them] Shut the *fuck* up, Mason!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more