GeorgeLife sucks, and then you die. And then it still sucks.
GeorgeYuck! This juice tastes like ass, here you try it!
MasonNo, thanks. I'm trying to stay off of the ass juice for now.
GeorgeDeath is kind of like sex in high school. If you knew how many times you missed having it, you'd be paralyzed.
Dolores Herbig[to George after checking her online date account and getting no messages] You know, when you are young like you are, Millie, it's easy. Man, woman, bottom, top... sex is a big buffet and you are just a fat man with a fork. But, as you get older, it's harder to get a fork.
Ray SummersOkay, George. Five reasons men are scum and women let us get away with it. One: we only want one thing. No exceptions. Two: we fall in love with you before we can have that thing and then fall back out once we've had it, whereas women conversely fall in love afterwards. Three: we will lie, cheat, steal or murder in order to get that thing... why am I sugarcoating this, you're a big girl... in order to fuck you. Four: we freely admit the numbers one, two, three, and women don't care. And the number five reason why men are scum and women let us get away with it: you can't live without us.
GeorgeThis is where I felt it the first time. The universe was cocking the fuck-with-me gun.
GeorgeSince I just got promoted, I just thought you two should know - I take my coffee with a little milk, two sugars and a lot less of your bullshit.
RoxyI'm going to put this politely as possible. I will fuck you up!
GeorgeWhat's the point in keeping your head down if it's already been blown off?
Daisy AdairIf Romeo had just masturbated a couple of times a week he would have saved both those nice families a heap of trouble.
MasonI'm so smart i'm practically retarded!
MasonRube is so old, he probably reaped Jesus!
GeorgeI don't want to fit in, I just don't want to stand out.
GeorgeSo, my whole life, everything, all I get to keep are thoughts and memories?
Betty[taking a quiz] Do you consider yourself exceptionally reasonable or exceptionally kind?
MasonExceptionally kind.
[Betty looks at him questioningly]
MasonWell, I'm not particularly reasonable.
GeorgeThat's very Zen of you, you must smoke pot.
Rube[to George] You're a constipator, Peanut. You disturb my shit, and that's annoying.
GeorgeI think when someone you love dies, you get a pass on normal.
GeorgeIf I had to choose between being a heart or a brain I'd definitely choose a heart because at least you'd do something. If you're a brain, at the end of the day all you're really at is settling for shitty situations.
Daisy AdairYou are always in your own head. It's like you're talking to yourself.
George[voice over] Am I?
PennyYou're the one who was killed by a toilet seat.
RubeOh, you're darling. You make my heart flutter.
Mason[referring to Rube] Stay on his good side. He's like a volcano George. He erupts and spews lava in little villages. They run around, they run around for their lives. But you know he stops and you can go back to the safety of your own home.
GeorgeGet the F out. Before I kick your F-in' A again.
GeorgeI don't know exactly what makes people cross over. I mean, souls. I think they see light where others cannot. I think they see a chance to become something else. Someone else.
GeorgeI can't believe I just said "dilly dally". I feel dirty.