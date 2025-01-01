NapoléonOn the contrary, I separate them. On the one hand, a theory: God. On the other, a certitude: religion. It gives human society a framework. People would have no reference points without religion, we saw the results of that, when during the Revolution the churches were looted and the priests guillotined. The country toppled into anarchy, chaos, and madness of the Reign of Terror. We can do without God, but not without religion.
Pope Pius VIIDo without God? Can you live without faith in the immortality of your soul? Without belief in the everlasting life?
NapoléonIf you have ever been in a battlefield, you would not believe in God, either.
Pope Pius VIIBut I spend all my days and all my nights on a battlefield, Sire! The whole world is a battlefield! And every man who suffers is a terrible defeat for me. Place the crown on your own brow if that is what you wish. I will pray it does not become too heavy for you to bear.
NapoléonHow should I address you? Monsignor, since you were a bishop, Your Excellency because the Revolution made you ambassador to England, or Minister because you are in charge of France's foreign relations?
Marquis de CaulaincourtIn the bedroom. Was I wrong to convince her to come here?
Letizia BonaparteEmperor or not, your white britches will always be covered with stains. I don't know what you do with your britches!
Louis BonaparteHe wipes his pen on them, of course!
[Bonaparte family laughs]
British OfficerHe won't open if you call him General, Sir. He insists on being called by his title.
Hudson LoweTitle? Emperor? Majesty? Poppycock. He's Bony the Ogre, and always will be. Knock again!
SieyesMy dear fellow, politics isn't war. It takes much longer to say something meaningless, than to fire a gun.
LucienThe deputies have dissolved the Directory. In its place, they have created an executive consular commission, composed of General Bonaparte, and citizens Sieyes and Roger Ducos, who will bear the titles of Citizens and Consuls of the French Republic. This decree will take place. Officers, present arms to the Consuls of the Republic! Long live Bonaparte!
French SoldierHow would you like to approach this, Monsieur?
Marquis de CaulaincourtWith style, and good manners. We shall knock politely on the front door.
French SoldierAnd what if he doesn't open it?
Marquis de CaulaincourtIn that case, I regret, I shall be obliged to ask you to barrel it down.
Joséphine de BeauharnaisLook at me. Why don't you look at me? You've done it. You've done a dreadful thing. Although I begged you not to, and so did your mother, your entire family.
NapoléonThis affair doesn't concern you, or my family. It's an affair of state. It concerns the government of France, and me.
Joséphine de BeauharnaisAnd you, yes, you! You could have pardoned him. You didn't need anyone. You only had to say one word. One little word!
NapoléonIf he - had asked me to spare him... but those Bourbons are so stupidly proud.
NapoléonYou're my friend, Murat, and that's worth all the titles in the world. When I give my friendship, I never give it back. But a crown can be lost, and I would be grateful if you would stop calling me "my dear Bonaparte." Remember to call me Sire when you address me.