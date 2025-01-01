Menu
Century City
Quotes
Century City quotes
Martin Constable
Cherries without pits, the worlds greatest invention.
Lukas Gold
Cherries had pits?
[while watching a commercial for cosmetic penile implants for women in preparation for a case Lukas has taken]
Martin Constable
A guy in my building got one of these.
Lukas Gold
You mean he wasn't "packing?"
Martin Constable
A second!
