TV Shows
The Almighty Johnsons
Filming Locations: The Almighty Johnsons
Auckland, New Zealand
Iconic scenes & Locations
exteriors Ty's House
20 Garfield St, Parnell, Auckland 1052, New Zealand
exterior Mike's Bar
20 Emily Pl, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
