Kinoafisha TV Shows The Almighty Johnsons Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Almighty Johnsons

  • Auckland, New Zealand

Iconic scenes & Locations

exteriors Ty's House
20 Garfield St, Parnell, Auckland 1052, New Zealand
exterior Mike's Bar
20 Emily Pl, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
