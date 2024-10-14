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NCIS: Origins 2024, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
NCIS: Origins
Seasons
Season 1
NCIS: Origins
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
12 hours 54 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.5
IMDb
NCIS: Origins List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Enter Sandman
Season 1
Episode 1
14 October 2024
Enter Sandman, Part 2
Season 1
Episode 2
14 October 2024
Bend, Don't Break
Season 1
Episode 3
21 October 2024
All's Not Lost
Season 1
Episode 4
28 October 2024
Last Rites
Season 1
Episode 5
4 November 2024
Incognito
Season 1
Episode 6
11 November 2024
One Flew Over
Season 1
Episode 7
25 November 2024
Sick As Our Secrets
Season 1
Episode 8
2 December 2024
Vivo o Muerto
Season 1
Episode 9
9 December 2024
Blue Bayou
Season 1
Episode 10
16 December 2024
Flight of Icarus
Season 1
Episode 11
27 January 2025
Touchstones
Season 1
Episode 12
3 February 2025
Monsoon
Season 1
Episode 13
10 February 2025
Tender
Season 1
Episode 14
24 March 2025
Pocket of Sun
Season 1
Episode 15
31 March 2025
Bugs
Season 1
Episode 16
14 April 2025
Darlin', Don't Refrain
Season 1
Episode 17
21 April 2025
Cecilia
Season 1
Episode 18
28 April 2025
TV series release schedule
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