The Woman in White
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Filming Locations: The Woman in White
Northern Ireland, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Limmeridge House exteriors
Florence Court, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blackwater Park
Narrow Water Castle, Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Limmeridge House interiors
Dundarave House, Bushmills, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
asylum
College, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
garden scenes
Castlewellan, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
beach scenes and sand dunes scene
Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
asylum
Campbell College, Belmont Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
