Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Woman in White Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Woman in White

  • Northern Ireland, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Limmeridge House exteriors
Florence Court, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blackwater Park
Narrow Water Castle, Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Limmeridge House interiors
Dundarave House, Bushmills, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
asylum
College, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
garden scenes
Castlewellan, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
beach scenes and sand dunes scene
Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
asylum
Campbell College, Belmont Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more