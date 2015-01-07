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The Book of Negroes 2015, season 1

The Book of Negroes season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Book of Negroes Seasons Season 1
The Book of Negroes
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 January 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb

"The Book of Negroes" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
7 January 2015
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
14 January 2015
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
21 January 2015
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
28 January 2015
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
4 February 2015
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
11 February 2015
TV series release schedule
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