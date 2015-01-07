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The Book of Negroes 2015, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Book of Negroes
Seasons
Season 1
The Book of Negroes
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
"The Book of Negroes" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
7 January 2015
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
14 January 2015
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
21 January 2015
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
28 January 2015
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
4 February 2015
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
11 February 2015
TV series release schedule
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