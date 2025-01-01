Menu
Neverwhere quotes

Mr. Croup Were I you, I would no longer worry about the young lady. Her days are numbered, and the number in question isn't even in double digits.
Mr. Croup If you cut us, do we not bleed?
Mr. Vandemaar [pondering] No.
Door The Marquis de Carabas is a little bit dodgy in the same way that rats are a little bit covered in fur.
Mr. Croup What do you want?
The Marquis De Carabas What does anybody want?
Mr. Vandemaar Dead things... extra teeth...
The Marquis De Carabas I thought it was just a legend, like the alligators in the sewers of New York.
Old Bailey What, the big white ones? Oh, they're down there. I had a friend who lost a head to one of them. He's all right, he had another one.
Anasthesia Do you like cat?
Richard Oliver Mayhew Yes, I quite like cats.
Anasthesia Leg or Breast?
[Answering the phone]
Mr. Croup Croup and Vandemar, the Old Firm, obstacles obliterated, nuisances eradicated, bothersome limbs removed and tutelary dentistry undertaken.
The Abbott of the Black Friars [Serenely] You are all very stupid people and you don't understand anything.
The Marquis De Carabas [Prelude] There's going to be trouble...
Richard Oliver Mayhew It says the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Buildings.
Mr. Croup I am Mr Croup, and this is my Brother Mr Vandemaar.
Richard Oliver Mayhew Brother? Shouldn't you have the same name?
Mr. Croup What a brain, Mr Vandemaar! Keen and incisive. Some of us are so sharp, we could cut ourselves!
Mr. Croup You're completely off your head.
Mr. Vandemaar Say the word, Mister Croup, and it'll be off his shoulders before you can say Jack Ketch.
Old Bailey What's it like? Being dead?
The Marquis De Carabas Live long enough and you'll find out. It's very cold, my friend. And very dark. And very cold.
Richard Oliver Mayhew What kind of meat is it?
'Floating Market' Food Vendor Crow.
Richard Oliver Mayhew I'll take three vegetable curries then.
Richard Oliver Mayhew [Prelude] Hello, I'm Richard Mayhew and I'm in Securities.
Lamia [Quest to see Mansion House] And he'll give you Brains, and me a Heart!
Jessica Oh, give them an Inch and they walk all over you. They all have Homes really, you know.
Mr. Vandemaar [turns, and slices Richard's Phone Receiver Cables with a motion that is efficient, clearly routine and near-imperceptible in its swiftness]
Mr Stockton And so every day I would look up at this Angel, because it was Free! So tonight I dedicate this Exhibit, in the hope that it will inspire some other... penniless bugger... to Create his Own Media Empire!
Mr. Croup He's travelled so far from Right and Wrong, he couldn't see them on a Dark Night...
The Marquis De Carabas Do you know what this is?
Old Bailey I wish I didn't!
The Marquis De Carabas Do you keep your Life hidden anywhere?
Hunter I'm a Hunter! We don't go in for that sort of thing.
Mr. Croup When you said you had no knowledge of the Young Lady's whereabouts, we have reason to believe you were Embroidering the Truth! More than just a little...
Richard Oliver Mayhew Yeah? Well you said you were her brother!
Mr. Croup All men are Brothers, Mr. Mayhew.
Serpentine I've had my Fill of Pleasantries for the Evening. Sir, Good Lady, Adieu!
Mr. Croup How did you know that?
The Marquis De Carabas People tell me things. I'm approachable...
Mr. Croup We've never killed a Marquis before...
Mr. Vandemaar Yes we have. In York, in the XIV Century. In the rain.
Mr. Croup He wasn't a Marquis, he was the Earl of Exeter.
Mr. Vandemaar And Marquis of Westmorland.
Islington There is no more Wine from Atlantis...
Islington [on drowning Atlantis] THEY DESERVED IT! Just one of those things...
Pedestrian 1 Why do people like that stay alive, Mummy?
Pedestrian 2 Don't have the courage to end it all!
Mr. Vandemaar [Puts up a Missing Person's Poster using his own Spit]
Mr. Croup [Tang Dynasty Figurine] Look at the Colour, the Sense of Proportion! It adds a little beauty and wonder to the World!
[Bites it]
Mr. Croup She must be losing a lot of blood, Mr Vandemaar.
Mr. Vandemaar Lovely blood, Mr Croup, lovely wet blood.
Mr. Croup Won't be long now.
Mr. Croup [standing in the sewer] With Cities as with People, Mr Vandemar, the condition of the Bowels is very important.
The Marquis De Carabas Do you keep your life hidden somewhere?
Hunter I'm a Hunter! We don't go in for that.
The Marquis De Carabas An Associative House! Each room of which is somewhere else.
Mr. Croup Just because something is funny, does not mean that it is not also dangerous.
Mr. Croup [sinister] She's all but broken our poor dear widowed Mother's heart...
Richard Oliver Mayhew Excuse me, are you Mentally Ill?
The Marquis De Carabas I don't think that's likely, why?
Richard Oliver Mayhew One of us must be.
The Marquis De Carabas Don't look down.
Richard Oliver Mayhew AHH!
The Marquis De Carabas Someone wasn't listening, was he?
The Marquis De Carabas You're on your own.
Mr. Croup "Varney's the best Bravo and Guard in London Below. Everyone knows that..."
Mr. Vandemaar It's not nice to Lie, Mr Croup.
Mr. Croup Really, we should look on it as a mercy killing.
Hunter I thought you were looking for Professionals, not competent amateurs.
Anasthesia Hold on, Richard!
The Marquis De Carabas They say Merlin's Master, Blaze, once knew a reel that could charm the coins out of the pockets of any man.
Lamia I need it more than he does!
