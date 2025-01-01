Richard Oliver MayhewIt says the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Buildings.
Mr. CroupI am Mr Croup, and this is my Brother Mr Vandemaar.
Richard Oliver MayhewBrother? Shouldn't you have the same name?
Mr. CroupWhat a brain, Mr Vandemaar! Keen and incisive. Some of us are so sharp, we could cut ourselves!
Mr. CroupYou're completely off your head.
Mr. VandemaarSay the word, Mister Croup, and it'll be off his shoulders before you can say Jack Ketch.
Old BaileyWhat's it like? Being dead?
The Marquis De CarabasLive long enough and you'll find out. It's very cold, my friend. And very dark. And very cold.
Richard Oliver MayhewWhat kind of meat is it?
'Floating Market' Food VendorCrow.
Richard Oliver MayhewI'll take three vegetable curries then.
Richard Oliver Mayhew[Prelude] Hello, I'm Richard Mayhew and I'm in Securities.
Lamia[Quest to see Mansion House] And he'll give you Brains, and me a Heart!
JessicaOh, give them an Inch and they walk all over you. They all have Homes really, you know.
Mr. Vandemaar[turns, and slices Richard's Phone Receiver Cables with a motion that is efficient, clearly routine and near-imperceptible in its swiftness]
Mr StocktonAnd so every day I would look up at this Angel, because it was Free! So tonight I dedicate this Exhibit, in the hope that it will inspire some other... penniless bugger... to Create his Own Media Empire!
Mr. CroupHe's travelled so far from Right and Wrong, he couldn't see them on a Dark Night...