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The Disappearance 2017, season 1

The Disappearance season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Disappearance Seasons Season 1
The Disappearance
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 October 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 18 minutes

Series rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb

"The Disappearance" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Birthday Boy
Season 1 Episode 1
1 October 2017
The Tree
Season 1 Episode 2
8 October 2017
Sacrifice
Season 1 Episode 3
15 October 2017
Treasure Hunt
Season 1 Episode 4
22 October 2017
Burial Grounds
Season 1 Episode 5
29 October 2017
Redemption
Season 1 Episode 6
5 November 2017
TV series release schedule
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