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The Disappearance 2017, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Disappearance
Seasons
Season 1
The Disappearance
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 October 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 18 minutes
Series rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
"The Disappearance" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Birthday Boy
Season 1
Episode 1
1 October 2017
The Tree
Season 1
Episode 2
8 October 2017
Sacrifice
Season 1
Episode 3
15 October 2017
Treasure Hunt
Season 1
Episode 4
22 October 2017
Burial Grounds
Season 1
Episode 5
29 October 2017
Redemption
Season 1
Episode 6
5 November 2017
TV series release schedule
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