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Weird City 2019, season 1
About
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Cast and roles
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Weird City
Seasons
Season 1
Weird City
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
13 February 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
6
IMDb
"Weird City" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The One
Season 1
Episode 1
13 February 2019
A Family
Season 1
Episode 2
13 February 2019
Go to College
Season 1
Episode 3
13 February 2019
Smart House
Season 1
Episode 4
13 February 2019
Chonathan & Mulia & Barsley & Phephanie
Season 1
Episode 5
13 February 2019
Below
Season 1
Episode 6
13 February 2019
TV series release schedule
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