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Weird City 2019, season 1

Weird City season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Weird City Seasons Season 1
Weird City
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 13 February 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb

"Weird City" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The One
Season 1 Episode 1
13 February 2019
A Family
Season 1 Episode 2
13 February 2019
Go to College
Season 1 Episode 3
13 February 2019
Smart House
Season 1 Episode 4
13 February 2019
Chonathan & Mulia & Barsley & Phephanie
Season 1 Episode 5
13 February 2019
Below
Season 1 Episode 6
13 February 2019
TV series release schedule
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