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Budte schastlivy 2024, season 1
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Budte schastlivy
Seasons
Season 1
Budte schastlivy
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
13 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
16
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Budte schastlivy" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
13 October 2024
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
13 October 2024
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 October 2024
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
13 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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