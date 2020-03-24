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One Day at a Time 2017 - 2020, season 4
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Day at a Time
Seasons
Season 4
One Day at a Time
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
24 March 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
8.1
IMDb
"One Day at a Time" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Checking Boxes
Season 4
Episode 1
24 March 2020
Penny Pinching
Season 4
Episode 2
31 March 2020
Boundaries
Season 4
Episode 3
7 April 2020
One Halloween at a Time
Season 4
Episode 4
14 April 2020
Perfect
Season 4
Episode 5
21 April 2020
Supermoon
Season 4
Episode 6
28 April 2020
TV series release schedule
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