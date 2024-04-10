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Mysterious Disappearances 2024, season 1

Mysterious Disappearances season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mysterious Disappearances Seasons Season 1
Kai to otome to kamikakushi
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 10 April 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb

Mysterious Disappearances List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Cursed Book, the Maiden, and the Birthday
Season 1 Episode 1
10 April 2024
Schoolhouse, Drool, and an Apartment Wife
Season 1 Episode 2
17 April 2024
Horns, Bullying, and a Hair Ornament
Season 1 Episode 3
24 April 2024
A Bath, Cleaning, and a Surprise
Season 1 Episode 4
1 May 2024
Underwear, Snacks, and Scarlet Clothes
Season 1 Episode 5
8 May 2024
A Curiosity, a Maid, and a Cultured Young Lady
Season 1 Episode 6
15 May 2024
A Station, Scissors, and a Haircut
Season 1 Episode 7
22 May 2024
A Book, an Affair, and a Mermaid
Season 1 Episode 8
29 May 2024
Dreams, Dance, and a Tsukumogami
Season 1 Episode 9
5 June 2024
A Live Performance, a Curse, and the Person Inside
Season 1 Episode 10
12 June 2024
Cats, Swimsuits, and a Black Aeonium
Season 1 Episode 11
19 June 2024
A Ticket, a Video, and Mysterious Disappearances
Season 1 Episode 12
26 June 2024
TV series release schedule
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