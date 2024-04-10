Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Mysterious Disappearances 2024, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Mysterious Disappearances
Seasons
Season 1
Kai to otome to kamikakushi
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
10 April 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Mysterious Disappearances List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Cursed Book, the Maiden, and the Birthday
Season 1
Episode 1
10 April 2024
Schoolhouse, Drool, and an Apartment Wife
Season 1
Episode 2
17 April 2024
Horns, Bullying, and a Hair Ornament
Season 1
Episode 3
24 April 2024
A Bath, Cleaning, and a Surprise
Season 1
Episode 4
1 May 2024
Underwear, Snacks, and Scarlet Clothes
Season 1
Episode 5
8 May 2024
A Curiosity, a Maid, and a Cultured Young Lady
Season 1
Episode 6
15 May 2024
A Station, Scissors, and a Haircut
Season 1
Episode 7
22 May 2024
A Book, an Affair, and a Mermaid
Season 1
Episode 8
29 May 2024
Dreams, Dance, and a Tsukumogami
Season 1
Episode 9
5 June 2024
A Live Performance, a Curse, and the Person Inside
Season 1
Episode 10
12 June 2024
Cats, Swimsuits, and a Black Aeonium
Season 1
Episode 11
19 June 2024
A Ticket, a Video, and Mysterious Disappearances
Season 1
Episode 12
26 June 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree