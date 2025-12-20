Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Blue Wolves of Mibu 2024 - 2026, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Seasons
Season 2
Ao no Miburo
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
20 December 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
5 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
6.5
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
The Blue Wolves of Mibu List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
20 December 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
27 December 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
10 January 2026
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
17 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
24 January 2026
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
31 January 2026
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
7 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
14 February 2026
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
21 February 2026
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
28 February 2026
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
7 March 2026
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
14 March 2026
Episode 13
Season 2
Episode 13
21 March 2026
Episode 14
Season 2
Episode 14
28 March 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree