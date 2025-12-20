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The Blue Wolves of Mibu 2024 - 2026, season 2

The Blue Wolves of Mibu season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Blue Wolves of Mibu Seasons Season 2
Ao no Miburo
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 20 December 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 5 hours 50 minutes

Series rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb

The Blue Wolves of Mibu List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
20 December 2025
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
27 December 2025
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
10 January 2026
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
17 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
24 January 2026
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
31 January 2026
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
7 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
14 February 2026
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
21 February 2026
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
28 February 2026
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
7 March 2026
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
14 March 2026
Episode 13
Season 2 Episode 13
21 March 2026
Episode 14
Season 2 Episode 14
28 March 2026
TV series release schedule
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