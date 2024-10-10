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Curfew 2024, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Curfew
Seasons
Season 1
Curfew
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
10 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
4.4
Rate
13
votes
4.8
IMDb
Curfew List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
10 October 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
10 October 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
10 October 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
10 October 2024
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
10 October 2024
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
10 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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