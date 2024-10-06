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Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina 2024, season 1

Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina Seasons Season 1
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina 12+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
5.4 IMDb

Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
6 October 2024
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
13 October 2024
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
20 October 2024
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
27 October 2024
Серия 5
Season 1 Episode 5
3 November 2024
Серия 6
Season 1 Episode 6
10 November 2024
Серия 7
Season 1 Episode 7
17 November 2024
Серия 8
Season 1 Episode 8
24 November 2024
Серия 9
Season 1 Episode 9
1 December 2024
Серия 10
Season 1 Episode 10
8 December 2024
Серия 11
Season 1 Episode 11
15 December 2024
Серия 12
Season 1 Episode 12
22 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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