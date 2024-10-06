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Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina 2024, season 1
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Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
Seasons
Season 1
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
5.4
IMDb
Fantazer, ili Udivitelnyj mir inzhenera Luzhina List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 October 2024
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
13 October 2024
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
20 October 2024
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
27 October 2024
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
3 November 2024
Серия 6
Season 1
Episode 6
10 November 2024
Серия 7
Season 1
Episode 7
17 November 2024
Серия 8
Season 1
Episode 8
24 November 2024
Серия 9
Season 1
Episode 9
1 December 2024
Серия 10
Season 1
Episode 10
8 December 2024
Серия 11
Season 1
Episode 11
15 December 2024
Серия 12
Season 1
Episode 12
22 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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