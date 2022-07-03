Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
League of Nations Air Force Aviation Magic Band Luminous Witches 2022, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
League of Nations Air Force Aviation Magic Band Luminous Witches
Seasons
Season 1
League of Nations Air Force Aviation Magic Band Luminous Witches
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 July 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
League of Nations Air Force Aviation Magic Band Luminous Witches List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
WONDERFUL WORLD - Nice to Meet You
Season 1
Episode 1
3 July 2022
Eternal Spiritual Home
Season 1
Episode 2
10 July 2022
Gentle Light
Season 1
Episode 3
17 July 2022
Let's Sing a Song
Season 1
Episode 4
24 July 2022
Pure White Ribbon
Season 1
Episode 5
31 July 2022
Dream-colored Contrail
Season 1
Episode 6
7 August 2022
The Reason for the Sun
Season 1
Episode 7
21 August 2022
I Will Not Forget Those Days
Season 1
Episode 8
28 August 2022
Together with the Stars
Season 1
Episode 9
4 September 2022
Hometown Skies
Season 1
Episode 10
11 September 2022
My and Everyone's Song
Season 1
Episode 11
18 September 2022
Everyone's World and Flying Skyhigh
Season 1
Episode 12
25 September 2022
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree