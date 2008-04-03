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Macross Frontier 2008, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Macross Frontier
Seasons
Season 1
Macross Frontier
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 April 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
25
Runtime
10 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
"Macross Frontier" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Close Encounter
Season 1
Episode 1
3 April 2008
Hard Chase
Season 1
Episode 2
10 April 2008
On Your Marks
Season 1
Episode 3
17 April 2008
Miss Macross
Season 1
Episode 4
23 April 2008
Star Date
Season 1
Episode 5
1 May 2008
Bye Bye Sheryl
Season 1
Episode 6
8 May 2008
First Attack
Season 1
Episode 7
15 May 2008
High School Queen
Season 1
Episode 8
22 May 2008
Friendly Fire
Season 1
Episode 9
29 May 2008
Legend of Zero
Season 1
Episode 10
5 June 2008
Missing Birthday
Season 1
Episode 11
13 June 2008
Fastest Delivery
Season 1
Episode 12
26 June 2008
Twilight Planet
Season 1
Episode 13
3 July 2008
Mother's Lullaby
Season 1
Episode 14
10 July 2008
Lost Peace
Season 1
Episode 15
17 July 2008
Ranka Attack
Season 1
Episode 16
24 July 2008
Goodbye, Sister
Season 1
Episode 17
31 July 2008
Fold Fame
Season 1
Episode 18
7 August 2008
Triangler
Season 1
Episode 19
14 August 2008
Diamond Crevasse
Season 1
Episode 20
21 August 2008
Azure Ether
Season 1
Episode 21
28 August 2008
Northern Cross
Season 1
Episode 22
4 September 2008
True Beginning
Season 1
Episode 23
11 September 2008
Last Frontier
Season 1
Episode 24
18 September 2008
Your Sound
Season 1
Episode 25
25 September 2008
TV series release schedule
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