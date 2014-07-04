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Locodol 2014, season 1

Locodol season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Locodol Seasons Season 1
Futsuu no Joshikousei ga [Locodol] Yatte Mita
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 4 July 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb

"Locodol" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
We Tried Starting It
Season 1 Episode 1
4 July 2014
We Tried Going and Playing
Season 1 Episode 2
11 July 2014
We Tried Putting It On. We Tried Taking It Off
Season 1 Episode 3
18 July 2014
We Tried Adding a Manager and Stuff
Season 1 Episode 4
25 July 2014
We Tried Setting a Big Goal
Season 1 Episode 5
1 August 2014
We Tried Gathering Cute and Loose Characters
Season 1 Episode 6
8 August 2014
We Tried Adding a Lot of Things
Season 1 Episode 7
15 August 2014
We Tried Gathering the Courage to Call
Season 1 Episode 8
22 August 2014
We Tried Being Selfish
Season 1 Episode 9
29 August 2014
We Tried Working As Four
Season 1 Episode 10
5 September 2014
We Tried Gathering Locodols
Season 1 Episode 11
12 September 2014
We Tried Being Locodols
Season 1 Episode 12
19 September 2014
TV series release schedule
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