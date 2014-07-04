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Locodol 2014, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Locodol
Seasons
Season 1
Futsuu no Joshikousei ga [Locodol] Yatte Mita
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
4 July 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Locodol" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
We Tried Starting It
Season 1
Episode 1
4 July 2014
We Tried Going and Playing
Season 1
Episode 2
11 July 2014
We Tried Putting It On. We Tried Taking It Off
Season 1
Episode 3
18 July 2014
We Tried Adding a Manager and Stuff
Season 1
Episode 4
25 July 2014
We Tried Setting a Big Goal
Season 1
Episode 5
1 August 2014
We Tried Gathering Cute and Loose Characters
Season 1
Episode 6
8 August 2014
We Tried Adding a Lot of Things
Season 1
Episode 7
15 August 2014
We Tried Gathering the Courage to Call
Season 1
Episode 8
22 August 2014
We Tried Being Selfish
Season 1
Episode 9
29 August 2014
We Tried Working As Four
Season 1
Episode 10
5 September 2014
We Tried Gathering Locodols
Season 1
Episode 11
12 September 2014
We Tried Being Locodols
Season 1
Episode 12
19 September 2014
TV series release schedule
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