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Love Live! School Idol Project 2013 - 2014, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Love Live! School Idol Project
Seasons
Season 2
Love Live! School Idol Project
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
6 April 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Love Live! School Idol Project" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Love Live Once Again!
Season 2
Episode 1
6 April 2014
Aim for Victory
Season 2
Episode 2
13 April 2014
Door of Dreams
Season 2
Episode 3
20 April 2014
No. 1 Idol in the Universe
Season 2
Episode 4
27 April 2014
A New Me
Season 2
Episode 5
4 May 2014
Happy Halloween
Season 2
Episode 6
11 May 2014
We Have to Do Something!
Season 2
Episode 7
18 May 2014
My Wish
Season 2
Episode 8
25 May 2014
Melody of the Heart
Season 2
Episode 9
1 June 2014
μ's
Season 2
Episode 10
8 June 2014
That Which We Decided
Season 2
Episode 11
15 June 2014
Last Live
Season 2
Episode 12
22 June 2014
Come True! Everyone's Dream
Season 2
Episode 13
29 June 2014
TV series release schedule
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