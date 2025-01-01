Menu
TV Shows
Love Live! School Idol Project
Quotes
Love Live! School Idol Project quotes
Nico Yazawa
Nico Nico Nii!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rin Hoshizora
Nya!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Umi Sonoda
Love arrow shoot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hanayo Koizumi
Somebody save me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eli Ayase
Harasho!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Riho Iida
Suzuko Mimori
Yurika Kubo
Yoshino Nanjo
