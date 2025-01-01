Martha Clarendon [Linoge rings Mrs. Clarendon's doorbell. She comes walking down the hall very slowly] Oh, hold on. I'm getting there as fast as I can. I broke my hip last summer, and I'm still as slow as cold molassas.

[she opens the door. Linoge stands in the shadow on the porch]

Martha Clarendon Can I help you?

Andre Linoge Born in lust, turn to dust...

Martha Clarendon I beg your pardon?

Andre Linoge Born in sin, come on in...