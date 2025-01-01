Ryoga Hibiki
I heard about the fortune telling, and the rice cakes.
Ranma Saotome
Oh, man!
Ryoga Hibiki
I think I know EXACTLY how you feel, Ranma. I don't know what to do either!
Ranma Saotome
What do you mean?
Ryoga Hibiki
...Once Akane and I get married...
[elated]
Ryoga Hibiki
WHAT DO YOU THINK I SHOULD CALL HER? "HONEY"? "DARLING"? "SWEET CHEEKS"? "BABY DOLL"?
[Ranma punches Ryoga in the face]
Ranma Saotome
Put a lid on it!
Ryoga Hibiki
[Has a black eye now but is STILL elated] So what's a black eye on a day like this? Maybe I'll just keep calling her "Akane" for a while and see how THAT goes!
Ranma Saotome
...
Ryoga Hibiki
...And maybe Akane can call me "Ryoga" for a while! Or perhaps even "My Beloved Husband"! Nah, that's a bit too stiff, I guess. So how about something more casual like "Darling" or "Honey"? Ooh, THAT'S sweet! Or maybe something original like "Puddin' Pie"! "Akane" "Puddin' Pie"! "Akane" "Puddin' Pie"! "Akane" "Puddin' Pie"! PUDDIN' PIE!! PUDDIN' PIE!!! EVERYTHING SOUNDS LIKE PUDDIN' PIE!!!
[Ranma splashes cold water on Ryoga and turns him into a pig]
Ryoga Hibiki
[Squeals angrily and kicks Ranma in the face]
Ranma Saotome
OW!
[scuffle starts]
Ranma Saotome
GET AWAY FROM ME, YOU CRAZY PIG!!!