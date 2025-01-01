Ranma Saotome [In the bath, after turning back into a boy] Might as well go out as I am now...

[Akane comes in, thinking he's in girl form]

Ranma Saotome [looks at Akane, who has no clothing on] Whoa...

[Akane and Ranma stare at each other, in the nude, for a few moments, then she finally closes the curtain, dresses herself, and leaves]

Ranma Saotome [Ranma looks at himself in embarrassment]