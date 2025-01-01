Menu
Ranma ½ quotes

Ranma Saotome [repeated line, to Akane] You're so uncute!
Ranma Saotome [In the bath, after turning back into a boy] Might as well go out as I am now...
[Akane comes in, thinking he's in girl form]
Ranma Saotome [looks at Akane, who has no clothing on] Whoa...
[Akane and Ranma stare at each other, in the nude, for a few moments, then she finally closes the curtain, dresses herself, and leaves]
Ranma Saotome [Ranma looks at himself in embarrassment]
Akane Tendo [Closes the door behind her, takes a deep breath, and finally screams] AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Ranma Saotome [after Akane ridicules him, AGAIN] You're so... SO... cute...
Ranma Saotome This is it! At last, my real body!
[Akane imagines Ranma and Nabiki together]
Nabiki Tendo Oh Ranma, we shouldn't! We aren't even married yet!
Ranma Saotome Come on, Baby! Give daddy some sugar!
Nabiki Tendo [before Ranma goes out with Kuno while in female form] This is Kuno, remember? What if he can't CONTROL himself?
Akane Tendou Ohh... She's right... What if he...?
[Akane's thoughts]
Tatewaki Kuno Magic sword, make me ONE with the Pigtailed Girl!
Ranma Saotome [seductively] You want it, Baby? You got it!
[puckers up]
Tatewaki Kuno Here I come!
[End Akane's thoughts]
Akane Tendou AAAHHHH!
Ranma Saotome [disgusted] EEEAAGHH! Don't even JOKE about that, okay?
[runs to mirror]
Ranma Saotome Do you think I should shave?
Genma Saotome You want I should help you with your makeup?
Akane Tendou ...Ranma...!
Ryoga Hibiki I heard about the fortune telling, and the rice cakes.
Ranma Saotome Oh, man!
Ryoga Hibiki I think I know EXACTLY how you feel, Ranma. I don't know what to do either!
Ranma Saotome What do you mean?
Ryoga Hibiki ...Once Akane and I get married...
[elated]
Ryoga Hibiki WHAT DO YOU THINK I SHOULD CALL HER? "HONEY"? "DARLING"? "SWEET CHEEKS"? "BABY DOLL"?
[Ranma punches Ryoga in the face]
Ranma Saotome Put a lid on it!
Ryoga Hibiki [Has a black eye now but is STILL elated] So what's a black eye on a day like this? Maybe I'll just keep calling her "Akane" for a while and see how THAT goes!
Ranma Saotome ...
Ryoga Hibiki ...And maybe Akane can call me "Ryoga" for a while! Or perhaps even "My Beloved Husband"! Nah, that's a bit too stiff, I guess. So how about something more casual like "Darling" or "Honey"? Ooh, THAT'S sweet! Or maybe something original like "Puddin' Pie"! "Akane" "Puddin' Pie"! "Akane" "Puddin' Pie"! "Akane" "Puddin' Pie"! PUDDIN' PIE!! PUDDIN' PIE!!! EVERYTHING SOUNDS LIKE PUDDIN' PIE!!!
[Ranma splashes cold water on Ryoga and turns him into a pig]
Ryoga Hibiki [Squeals angrily and kicks Ranma in the face]
Ranma Saotome OW!
[scuffle starts]
Ranma Saotome GET AWAY FROM ME, YOU CRAZY PIG!!!
Ranma Saotome [Talking about Happosai, who is stuck on him by magic] From now on, we'll live together, like conjoined twins!
