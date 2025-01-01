Shuichi Shindo
I'm going to work now!
Eiri Yuki
[waves sleepily] Yeah, whatever.
[sits up]
Eiri Yuki
Hey, wait a minute, I don't remember saying you could live here with me.
Shuichi Shindo
[snuggles up to him] But, Yuki, this is a big house and you've got this whole place all to yourself and besides, you brought me here remember?
Eiri Yuki
[shoves Shuichi off the bed] Biggest mistake of my life.
Shuichi Shindo
I'm going!
[munches Yuki's ear and runs out]
Shuichi Shindo
Hee hee hee.
Eiri Yuki
[throws pillow at door and clutches ear] That bastard.
Touma Seguchi
[sitting on the floor] Ah, Eiri, I had no idea that your ear was your weakness.