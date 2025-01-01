Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gravitation Quotes

Gravitation quotes

Shuichi Shindo But we're both guys.
Hiroshi Nakano You moron! If you love someone, then what difference does it make if they're a guy or a girl? Just be happy.
[Shuichi, disguised as luggage, is being dragged away by airport security]
Shuichi Shindo Leggo, you bastard! You're discriminating against suitcases!
Suguru Fujisaki [crying while standing in front of his keyboard] Haven't you ever heard of respecting the will of the artist?
K [smiling and holding a gun to Fujisaki's head] Hell no!
Shuichi Shindo [smiling blissfully] Hey Hiro, why don't you ask what happened to me last night?
Hiroshi Nakano [smiling and humoring him] Hey, Shuichi, what happened to you last night?
Shuichi Shindo [has heart-shaped eyes] Something GOOD!
[Hiro winces]
Shuichi Shindo Now you say, "Come on, don't just say that. What happened?"
Hiroshi Nakano Come on, don't just say that. What happened?
Shuichi Shindo I won't tell!
Shuichi Shindo [shows up at Yuki's door with all his things] Well, hi!
[hums and enters, setting a mug down on the table]
Shuichi Shindo This is my favorite mug from when I was a little kid.
Eiri Yuki Um...
Shuichi Shindo [holds up a comic book] Have you ever read this comic? It's my favorite!
Eiri Yuki Uh...
Shuichi Shindo [pulls out a computer] Where's the electrical outlet around here?
[pulls out pillow and walks over to the couch]
Shuichi Shindo Call me crazy, but I just can't settle down without my favorite pillow.
Eiri Yuki What the hell do you think you're doing?
Shuichi Shindo I'm going to work now!
Eiri Yuki [waves sleepily] Yeah, whatever.
[sits up]
Eiri Yuki Hey, wait a minute, I don't remember saying you could live here with me.
Shuichi Shindo [snuggles up to him] But, Yuki, this is a big house and you've got this whole place all to yourself and besides, you brought me here remember?
Eiri Yuki [shoves Shuichi off the bed] Biggest mistake of my life.
Shuichi Shindo I'm going!
[munches Yuki's ear and runs out]
Shuichi Shindo Hee hee hee.
Eiri Yuki [throws pillow at door and clutches ear] That bastard.
Touma Seguchi [sitting on the floor] Ah, Eiri, I had no idea that your ear was your weakness.
Shuichi Shindo [shouts] Yuki is all mine!
Sakano The president will be here any minute! He expects everything to be ready! If he's disappointed I'll lose my job! Clearly I've failed as a manager. The only thing I can do is to end it all.
[opens first-story window and prepares to jump out]
Sakano Good luck with your careers! I will miss you!
Shuichi Shindo This really scary guy saw it.
Hiroshi Nakano What were you doing? Peeing in the bushes?
Shuichi Shindo Not that! The lyrics! He saw the lyrics!
Eiri Yuki Quiet! I haven't cried in six years and my head is really killing me.
Shuichi Shindo Six years? You're just too cool! As for me, I cry at least once a day. Man, that's just mega-cool! It's like you have a dark past or something! Oh, right. You really do.
K [while loading gun] Missing work for a week over a mere cold is pitiful. I'll fire off a couple rounds and beat his spirit back into shape.
Hiroshi Nakano Oh, that's okay. I'll drop by his place later. I wanna talk to Shuichi anyway.
K [softly] Darn.
K I'll bet that he must have spent the entire day mixing it up, licking, and banging.
Sakano [shouts] What? Mixing it up? Shindou wouldn't do anything that goes against public order and morals! But licking with Mr. Yuki... ahhh! Oh, my sweet baby!
K What are you getting so excited about? Mixing it up means enjoying yourself at the beach. Licking refers to yummy soft serve ice cream. Banging means hustling at the mole-hitting game.
Sakano Oh. I knew that.
Ryuichi Sakuma Sparkle, Shuichi. Make the sparkly reach out!
[Shuichi stops in front of Yuki's moving car]
Eiri Yuki [Steps out into the street] If you're going to jump in front of cars, choose another one.
[repeated line]
Shuichi Shindo It was like some horrible joke. I only wish *that* was the punch line.
Hiroshi Nakano [Confronting Eiri in the parking garage] I warned you. I told you that if you made him cry because of something other than his own stupidity, I wouldn't forgive you! Shuichi took a beating from Aizawa of ASK just to protect you!
[Eiri says nothing]
Hiroshi Nakano Right. It doesn't matter, because you dumped him. So you don't care. So, in that case...
[grabs Eiri by his shirtfront]
Hiroshi Nakano Why did you do this to him earlier, huh? Before Shuichi got serious! *Before* something like this happened! You are the one I really blame.
Eiri Yuki Let go, and answer just one question...
[Eiri prys Hiro's hands away, surprising him with his strength]
Eiri Yuki [Enraged] This Aizawa of ASK... where is he?
