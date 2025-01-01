Hiroshi Nakano [Confronting Eiri in the parking garage] I warned you. I told you that if you made him cry because of something other than his own stupidity, I wouldn't forgive you! Shuichi took a beating from Aizawa of ASK just to protect you!

[Eiri says nothing]

Hiroshi Nakano Right. It doesn't matter, because you dumped him. So you don't care. So, in that case...

[grabs Eiri by his shirtfront]

Hiroshi Nakano Why did you do this to him earlier, huh? Before Shuichi got serious! *Before* something like this happened! You are the one I really blame.

Eiri Yuki Let go, and answer just one question...

[Eiri prys Hiro's hands away, surprising him with his strength]