Kagome
[She opens the door of the well house, but branches are coming through, blocking the well] Oh boy.
[She runs back to the God Tree]
Grandpa Higurashi
Great spirit of the sky, stop the snow from falling.
Kagome
[Runs up and touches the God Tree] Inuyasha! I can't get back! Inuyasha, say something if you can hear me!
Grandpa Higurashi
Kagome?
Sota Higurashi
She's finally lost it.
Kagome
Inuyasha!
Inuyasha
What is it?
[Echoes]
Inuyasha
What is it?
Kagome
The well is full of roots, I can't get through!
Inuyasha
Kagome, use the sacred arrow of the priestess, use that to tear apart the roots. That's what Kaede says to do.
Kagome
But I don't have anything like that here!
[Looks down at the finger Inuyasha bandaged, then remembers that she cut her finger on a sacred arrow head buried in the bark]
Kagome
I do!
[Runs to her Grandfather, who is hold ceremonial arrow shafts without tips]
Kagome
Gramps, give me one of those!
[She jabs the shaft into the hold in the bark of the tree where the arrow head is. She keeps stabbing until the arrow head attaches to the shaft and she pulls it out]
Kagome
Got it! Inuyasha, I'll be right there!
[Grabs a ceremonial bow of her brothers]
Kagome
Let me borrow this.
Sota Higurashi
[Calmly] Cold, huh Gramps?
Grandpa Higurashi
Stew would be nice for dinner. Nice, hot stew.