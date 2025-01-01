Kagome [Inuyasha has been poisoned and is unconscious] He's dripping with sweat.

[wipes away the sweat from Inuyasha's face. He opens his eyes]

Kagome Sorry. I didn't wake you up, did I?

Inuyasha No. Kagome?

Kagome What is it?

Inuyasha Tell me something. Why were you crying?

Kagome Back in the other room? Because, I thought I was going to lose you. I thought you were going to... die.

Inuyasha You shed tears for me. Cried for me. Kagome, if it's not to much trouble, can I lay in your lap?

Kagome Huh? Uh-huh.

[she lets Inuyasha lay his head on her lap]

Kagome How are you feeling? A little better than before?

Inuyasha [Inuyasha is completely out of it] Yes. Kagome, you smell kinda nice.

Kagome Okay, that's it. you made a point of telling me before than you couldn't stand my scent.

Inuyasha I did.

[he turns his face toward Kagome's stomach]

Inuyasha But I was lying.

Kagome [thinking] Maybe the poison really has gone to his head. Yet, all this talk has my heart pounding.

[out loud]

Kagome Okay, now I'm confused...

[notices that Inuyasha has passed out again]