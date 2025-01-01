[English theme song]

Fog Fogg, I'm the one who made the bet, and I know we'll be exactly right on time! Fogg is my name and I could play with my life in many ways, that's what they say!

Rigodon Here I am! I'm Rigadon!

Tico I'm Tico, the mascot!

Romy It's my turn, the gentle touch / I'm Romy, they love me so much!

Fog Hey, now the story must go on, 'cause a lot of time has gone, we must be ready to go away!