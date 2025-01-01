Menu
Around the World with Willy Fog quotes

Around the World with Willy Fog quotes

[English theme song]
Fog Fogg, I'm the one who made the bet, and I know we'll be exactly right on time! Fogg is my name and I could play with my life in many ways, that's what they say!
Rigodon Here I am! I'm Rigadon!
Tico I'm Tico, the mascot!
Romy It's my turn, the gentle touch / I'm Romy, they love me so much!
Fog Hey, now the story must go on, 'cause a lot of time has gone, we must be ready to go away!
Chorus Eighty days around the world / We'll find the pot of gold / just sitting where the rainbow's ending! / Time, we'll fight against the time / and we'll fly on the white wings of the wind! / Eighty days around the world / No, we won't say a word / before the ship is really back! / Round, round, all around the world / Round, all around the world / Round, all around the world / Round, all around the world!
