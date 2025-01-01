RomyIt's my turn, the gentle touch / I'm Romy, they love me so much!
FogHey, now the story must go on, 'cause a lot of time has gone, we must be ready to go away!
ChorusEighty days around the world / We'll find the pot of gold / just sitting where the rainbow's ending! / Time, we'll fight against the time / and we'll fly on the white wings of the wind! / Eighty days around the world / No, we won't say a word / before the ship is really back! / Round, round, all around the world / Round, all around the world / Round, all around the world / Round, all around the world!