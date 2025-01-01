Menu
TV Shows
Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou no Shichinin
Rainbow: Nisha Rokubou no Shichinin quotes
Narrator
We are just the trash of society, and if we don't risk our lives for every chance we get, we'll become nothing more than sore losers.
