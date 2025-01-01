Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rosario + Vampire Quotes

Rosario + Vampire quotes

Yukari Sendo [while ineffectualy punching Mizore in the breast] Take those ginormous sweater snowballs of yours and ski on 'em!
Kurumu Kurono I'm spicing up my curry with aphrodisiacs and sexual performance enhancers.
Moka Akashiya [uncomfortably] Sounds yummy.
