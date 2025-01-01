No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! quotes
Tomoko KurokiMy favorite jam is Strawberry Jam!
Tomoko KurokiI just had a totally normal conversation with someone! I'm gonna go stop for ice cream!
Tomoko KurokiIf shortening my lifespan by a year would kill these guys, I'd do it...
Tomoko KurokiI peed myself a little, is there something wrong with that?
Tomoko KurokiPhew... . My mind is so stuck on dicks I can't concentrate at all...
Tomoko KurokiNow that it's come to this I have no choice but to ask a stranger if I can use their bathroom... but just asking some random guy to use their bathroom is kind of... It's a high school girl asking to take a shit in their own house! Hell, I should be able to get some money out of this!
Tomoko KurokiOh my god, I just talked to a hot guy!
Tomoko KurokiIf you're not a worthless god, I'd like to see you try and make me happy... if you can't manage that, at least make everyone as unhappy as me. If you can't, it's fine I guess... but I'll despise you forever.
Tomoko KurokiYou want stain the red suit even redder with virgin blood, huh, Santa?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Izumi Kitta
Monica Rial
