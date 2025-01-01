[Germany is shopping at a supermarket, while a narrator comments in Japanese and English]

Narrator You're a German. Out shopping. Luckily, you were able to obtain a bunch of sausages, but the check-out area is really crowded.

[We see all the countries lined up in the check-out area, with Germany at the end]

Narrator This is because the cashier is Spanish, and they're known for their carefree and easy lifestyle. That's why a crowded check-out area is a daily thing to them. To make matters worse, the easygoing Greek is putting his groceries up *very* slowly. This scene is natural in Greece.

[Southern Italy, whistling nochalantly, cuts in line two people ahead of Germany, who is beginning to become frustrated]

Narrator Then an Italian cuts in line. In Italy, cutting in line is a normal thing to do. Did that irritate you? The Austrian in front of you is even angrier.

Spain Oh, really?

Greece Yup.

Spain Oh, really?

Greece Yup.

Spain Oh, really?

Greece Yup.

Narrator Oh, no! Now the Spanish and the Greek have started to chat!

Italy [Walks up and stands in line behind Germany] Ve, ve, ve, ve, ve, ve, ve, ve...

Narrator Another Italian. He didn't cut in line, but he's really loud. The Japanese man wants to say something, but he doesn't.

Austria [to the cashier among the gradually increasing commotion] Hey, you! Take your job seriously! Look how long the line is! Are you listening, you moron!

Russia Dunno, the line looks normal to me.

Spain [Completely oblivious to the chaos] Oh, really?

Austria For Christ's sake!

Sweden Another peaceful day...

Finland Well then, I'll tell you a funny joke while we're waiting in line!