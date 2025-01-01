Menu
Chrono Crusade quotes

Chrono Crusade quotes

Sister Rosette Christopher [while driving erratically] Say, why do you think Sister Kate is such a pill anyway?
Chrono Could it be because you are always doing things that make her angry?
Father Ewan Remington I have no attachment to torn wings.
Sister Rosette Christopher You know, I really do like this view. I wish that I could go on just looking at it forever.
[pause]
Sister Rosette Christopher hey
Chrono mhm...
Sister Rosette Christopher I was thinking about undoing the seal. If I did it, then you could heal your wounds.
Chrono Its fine. Being here with you is what's really important right now and I don't want to lose anything else. Not ever again.
Sister Rosette Christopher Hey, I think about the others sometimes, and wonder how everyone is doing? But for right now, I'd rather just be here with you. In these past few months we've spent together, I've wanted to say so many things to you. But the words just won't come.
Chrono Let's go back inside. I think you should lie down and rest.
Sister Rosette Christopher I know them, but... I'm scared Chrono! I'm so scared. I don't want to die!
[cries]
Sister Rosette Christopher I just want to live a little longer. Is that so wrong?
Chrono [She cries into Chrono as they hold hands] Rosette...
Sister Rosette Christopher [her final lines] Chrono... Thank you.
Aion Can't you see that Rosette would be so much better off if you were dead? As long as you live, her life continues to tick tick tick away.
Azmaria Hendrick [her final lines at the head stone of Rosette and Chrono] Rosette, Chrono, I will become stronger! So please watch over me, okay?
Chrono [watching the rain fall] Depressing, isn't it?
Sister Rosette Christopher No. Considering we were up all night on a mission, and they ask us to do the shopping on our way home. I'd say it's more than depressing, it's the absolute worst.
Azmaria Hendrick [being tossed around in the back seat] I'm sorry, I said I could do it by myself.
Sister Rosette Christopher What are you talking about? It was obvious to all of us that you couldn't do it alone!
Azmaria Hendrick [the phone rings] Oh, the Phone! Whoah!
[falls down]
Chrono Oh, are you all right, Azmaria?
Azmaria Hendrick Yeah, I'm jake
Sister Rosette Christopher You just stay put. Chrono answer the phone!
Chrono huh what?
Sister Rosette Christopher Can't you see I'm busy someone's gotta dirve!
Chrono Hello? Oh, Father Remington, Rosette can't answer the phone right now.
Sister Rosette Christopher [grabs the phone and talks excitedly] Oh, hello, Father.
Chrono oh boy
Azmaria Hendrick Shoud she do that while driving?
Sister Rosette Christopher Good, because only those who believe can be saved so they say. Get it? Ha, ha, ha, ha!
Sister Rosette Christopher Hearing things! You're hearing things! Don't be mean, just let me try it, come on!
Edward 'The Elder' Hamilton Well, let me fondle your luxious breasts and I'll rethink my desicion.
A sister Sister Rosette?
Sister Rosette Christopher [Rosette bets up the elder] Who would let you fondle anything, you perverted old wit?
A sister Sister Kate is calling for you. Come to her office at once.
Edward 'The Elder' Hamilton Sounds like marching orders! How sad that this will have to wait.
Sister Rosette Christopher You scrooge!
Sister Kate Valentine That girl, truly believed, even though she contracted with a devil. She always followed the teaching of mercy. I believe Rosette's soul was the most virtuous spirit that I will ever know.
