Sister Rosette Christopher You know, I really do like this view. I wish that I could go on just looking at it forever.

[pause]

Sister Rosette Christopher hey

Chrono mhm...

Sister Rosette Christopher I was thinking about undoing the seal. If I did it, then you could heal your wounds.

Chrono Its fine. Being here with you is what's really important right now and I don't want to lose anything else. Not ever again.

Sister Rosette Christopher Hey, I think about the others sometimes, and wonder how everyone is doing? But for right now, I'd rather just be here with you. In these past few months we've spent together, I've wanted to say so many things to you. But the words just won't come.

Chrono Let's go back inside. I think you should lie down and rest.

Sister Rosette Christopher I know them, but... I'm scared Chrono! I'm so scared. I don't want to die!

[cries]

Sister Rosette Christopher I just want to live a little longer. Is that so wrong?

Chrono [She cries into Chrono as they hold hands] Rosette...