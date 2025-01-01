Menu
Gintama
Gintama
Quotes
Gintama quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
[repeated line used whenever someone says his name wrong]
Kotaro Katsura
It's not Zura, it's Katsura!
[repeated line]
Toshiro Hijikata
Let's party!
[repeated line used whenever the Shogun appears or does something outrageous]
Gintoki Sakata
Shogun ka yo?... It's the Shogun?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Akira Ishida
Kazuya Nakai
Tomokazu Sugita
