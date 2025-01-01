Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gintama Quotes

Gintama quotes

[repeated line used whenever someone says his name wrong]
Kotaro Katsura It's not Zura, it's Katsura!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Toshiro Hijikata Let's party!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line used whenever the Shogun appears or does something outrageous]
Gintoki Sakata Shogun ka yo?... It's the Shogun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more