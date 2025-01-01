Decoe
Eggman-sama! The main engine is finished!
Bocoe
The control system has been repaired.
Dr. Eggman
Excellent! But why did you take two whole weeks?
Bocoe
Because THEY decided to do an episode by themselves!
Decoe
Right! This pro gramme is important to us...
[Eggman tosses a can at Decoe, and hits him on the head]
[taking it back]
Decoe
I mean, Eggman-sama is important to us!
Bocoe
[whispers to Decoe] Pay attention to your lines!
Decoe
[whispers to Bocoe] I hope that we won't disappear from next week onward...
Dr. Eggman
[cuts in] Start the Engine! We'll go and teach Sonic a lesson!
Decoe
Decoe, Bocoe: [in union] At once!
Dr. Eggman
Hook up the Sub-engine, and start the Main Engine!
[as the Main Engine glows brighter, he asks, confused]
Bocoe
That's the rule.
Decoe
Decoe, Bocoe: [when the Main Engine cuts off, in union] Strange...
Decoe
[shocked] The fire gave off.
Bocoe
Eggman-sama, is the energy transport system any good?
Dr. Eggman
[a bit annoyed] You're questioning my skill?
Bocoe
[taking it back] I'm terribly sorry!
[both Decoe and Bocoe start typing]
Bocoe
Weird. Where's the problem?
Dr. Eggman
[to himself] It's like they were drawn by a child...
[Decoe and Bocoe look at each other]
Dr. Eggman
Eggman must ALWAYS get stuck with mistakes such as THEM.
Decoe
Decoe, Bocoe: [in union, holding their hands as if to hear a bit clearer] WHAT?
Dr. Eggman
Alright, from this day forward, we'll start to use a new mecha, the Egg-Fort 2. Understand?