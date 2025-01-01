Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sonic X Quotes

Sonic X quotes

Mr. Tanaka Well, robot? Do you feel lucky?
[attacks the robot and gets thrown across the room]
Knuckles the Echidna What's *wrong* with that guy?
Sonic the Hedgehog Too many kung fu movies.
Knuckles the Echidna What is this? Eggman swore that all he wanted was to live in peace!
Sonic the Hedgehog He's sure tricky, isn't he?
Knuckles the Echidna That swindler! He lied!
Sonic the Hedgehog You're catching on, pal!
Dr. Eggman Sonic! Too Late... you'll never stop me now Sonic. All I have to do is push this little button.
Sonic the Hedgehog Yeah, if you can push it before I grab it.
Knuckles the Echidna You're late, slow-poke.
Sonic the Hedgehog Yeah, well, I stopped to admire the scenery. This planet is pretty cool. You'd like this place too if you weren't such a party pooper.
Knuckles the Echidna Enough talk. Let's go.
Sonic the Hedgehog Relax. We got all afternoon to duke it out, buddy boy.
Knuckles the Echidna I'm not your buddy and don't you forget it, smart aleck! Now put 'em up! I didn't come here to sniff the flowers!
Sonic the Hedgehog That's your loss. You don't know what you're missing. But if you'd rather get clobbered by me...
Amy Rose Hmph. I bet you *want* to thank Sonic for saving your life and to apologise to him for believing all the lies Eggman told you about him. You're just too proud.
Knuckles the Echidna Zip it!
Amy Rose [as Knuckles strikes out on his own] He's not coming with us? Why not?
Sonic the Hedgehog That's Knuckles. He does things *his* way.
Sonic the Hedgehog Kids, don't use formula one race cars to chase hedgehogs.
Amy Rose Throughout history, behind every great hero, there's a great woman guiding him.
Dr. Eggman [Mistaking Shadow for Sonic at their first meeting] WHAT? It's that hedgehog! How dare you trick me, you speedy little slimeball! Wait a minute... you're not Sonic.
Shadow the Hedgehog My name is Shadow. You have awakened me from a state of suspeneded animation and I am very grateful. To show my gratitude, I am at your command.
Dr. Eggman I'll have you know, the Egg Beam Cannonball is engineered to hit the bullseye every time.
Decoe But Sonic is a hedgehog, not a bull.
Dr. Eggman I'll try to forget you said that.
Christopher 'Chris' Thorndyke Hey, Knuckles. Where'd you get the robot?
Knuckles the Echidna Well, it's not exactly mine...
Shadow the Hedgehog I assure you Sonic, I am no imposter. I posses far too much power to be anything but the real fake.
Sonic the Hedgehog [to Bigfoot] Sorry. Can't hang around, big guy. I'll give you a ring sometime. What do you say?
Sonic the Hedgehog The S-Team huh? The S must stand for slow-motion. Ha ha!
Sonic the Hedgehog I don't see why we have to learn all this etiquette baloney.
Christopher 'Chris' Thorndyke My mom says it's important to learn good manners so we can eat properly.
Sonic the Hedgehog Well, I never learned anything about manners, and I been eating my whole life.
Knuckles the Echidna You'll fail, unless you have me along. I can't wait to see the look on Sonic's face when he finds out that I helped defeat Dr Eggman while he missed out on the glory. That'll mess with his ego!
Rouge the Bat You have a serious inferiority complex, Knuckles.
Knuckles the Echidna Huh? I have a what?
Rouge the Bat Oh, never mind!
Dr. Eggman Even egg-centric geniuses like myself have hearts.
Sonic the Hedgehog That so?
Dr. Eggman I kid you not.
Shadow the Hedgehog [to Sonic] We really do look alike. It's uncanny.
Cosmo Tails, you're a genius.
Espio the Chameleon [to Vector] For a detective, you certainly are clueless.
Christopher 'Chris' Thorndyke Sonic and Knuckles are fighting!
Miles "Tails" Prower That's new.
Sonic the Hedgehog I don't get involved in fights I can't win.
Knuckles the Echidna [after Sonic has pointed out the truth about the 'Egg Moon'] Why didn't you explain all this BEFORE you knocked down the towers?
Sonic the Hedgehog I thought it was obvious. I can't help it if you're slow.
Knuckles the Echidna Watch it!
Dr. Eggman Grandfather, how could you? Destroying the planet is one thing, but destroying your own grandson...!
[at the end of episode previews in the Japanese version]
Chris Thorndyke [complete english] Don't miss it.
Dr. Eggman I give you my solemn word that this eclipse wasn't caused by me.
The President of the United States I don't believe you.
Dr. Eggman [begging fashion] Please sir, I beg you to believe me, for I have a plan to make the sunshine return.
The President of the United States Well... we do need light desperately.
Dr. Eggman And I'm the man to deliver it, sir. If I don't, lock me away.
[Dr. Eggman has captured Sonic, his friends and a monkey Metarex]
Metarex Let me go! I'm battling against the hedgehog and his friends too!
Dr. Eggman No way. I won't work with anyone who looks like he belongs to the zoo.
Knuckles the Echidna Knuckles never runs away from a fight!
Sonic the Hedgehog See? It worked out okay after all.
Knuckles the Echidna Oh, sure. Apart from Eggman getting the Chaos Emeralds, it worked out just *perfect*!
Knuckles the Echidna Sonic near ran me over.
Amy Rose Great! Did you stop him?
Knuckles the Echidna He missed me.
Amy Rose [takes out her hammer] Well, *I'm* not gonna miss ya!
Knuckles the Echidna What's the big deal? All I did was step aside.
Vector the Crocodile Elementary, my dear Charmy; all it took was some clever sleuthing! I am Detective Vector!
Espio the Chameleon Sure you're Detective Vector. You're also nuts.
Espio the Chameleon [introducing himself] I am also a ninja.
Charmy Bee [not quite under his breath] He's also full of himself.
Espio the Chameleon It is better to be full of oneself than to be an obnoxious pipsqueak.
Knuckles the Echidna One day they love us because we're unique. The next we're in jail because we're different.
Miles "Tails" Prower What is that?
Knuckles the Echidna It used to be Chaos Control.
Dr. Eggman It's not easy being an evil madman.
Knuckles the Echidna [seeing Eggman dressed up for a game of baseball] Well, look who it is. I like your costume.
Mr. Tanaka Maybe Mr. Knuckles is simply afraid to play a game of baseball.
Knuckles the Echidna Afraid? I'm not afraid of anything!
Sonic the Hedgehog Good! Then you'll play, huh?
Dr. Eggman Goodbye world domination, hello shuffleboard!
Sonic the Hedgehog Whaddaya say, Knuckster?
Knuckles the Echidna The name's Knuckles, wise guy!
Dr. Eggman Was it your idea to send those robots?
Decoe I do not get ideas doctor.
Dr. Eggman Good boy.
Knuckles the Echidna I always wanted to shadowbox!
Shadow the Hedgehog As you wish.
Shadow the Hedgehog You traitor!
Decoe Eggman-sama! The main engine is finished!
Bocoe The control system has been repaired.
Dr. Eggman Excellent! But why did you take two whole weeks?
Bocoe Because THEY decided to do an episode by themselves!
Decoe Right! This pro gramme is important to us...
[Eggman tosses a can at Decoe, and hits him on the head]
Decoe Ack...
[taking it back]
Decoe I mean, Eggman-sama is important to us!
Dr. Eggman I'm glad you understand that.
Bocoe [whispers to Decoe] Pay attention to your lines!
Decoe [whispers to Bocoe] I hope that we won't disappear from next week onward...
Dr. Eggman [cuts in] Start the Engine! We'll go and teach Sonic a lesson!
Decoe Decoe, Bocoe: [in union] At once!
Dr. Eggman Hook up the Sub-engine, and start the Main Engine!
[as the Main Engine glows brighter, he asks, confused]
Dr. Eggman Do I have to say it?
Bocoe That's the rule.
Decoe Decoe, Bocoe: [when the Main Engine cuts off, in union] Strange...
Decoe [shocked] The fire gave off.
Bocoe Eggman-sama, is the energy transport system any good?
Dr. Eggman [a bit annoyed] You're questioning my skill?
Bocoe [taking it back] I'm terribly sorry!
[both Decoe and Bocoe start typing]
Bocoe Weird. Where's the problem?
Dr. Eggman [to himself] It's like they were drawn by a child...
[Decoe and Bocoe look at each other]
Dr. Eggman Eggman must ALWAYS get stuck with mistakes such as THEM.
Decoe Decoe, Bocoe: [in union, holding their hands as if to hear a bit clearer] WHAT?
Dr. Eggman Alright, from this day forward, we'll start to use a new mecha, the Egg-Fort 2. Understand?
Miles "Tails" Prower [takes off the X-Tornado] X-Tornado, take off!
