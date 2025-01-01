Decoe Eggman-sama! The main engine is finished!

Bocoe The control system has been repaired.

Dr. Eggman Excellent! But why did you take two whole weeks?

Bocoe Because THEY decided to do an episode by themselves!

Decoe Right! This pro gramme is important to us...

[Eggman tosses a can at Decoe, and hits him on the head]

[taking it back]

Decoe I mean, Eggman-sama is important to us!

Dr. Eggman I'm glad you understand that.

Bocoe [whispers to Decoe] Pay attention to your lines!

Decoe [whispers to Bocoe] I hope that we won't disappear from next week onward...

Dr. Eggman [cuts in] Start the Engine! We'll go and teach Sonic a lesson!

Decoe Decoe, Bocoe: [in union] At once!

Dr. Eggman Hook up the Sub-engine, and start the Main Engine!

[as the Main Engine glows brighter, he asks, confused]

Dr. Eggman Do I have to say it?

Bocoe That's the rule.

Decoe Decoe, Bocoe: [when the Main Engine cuts off, in union] Strange...

Decoe [shocked] The fire gave off.

Bocoe Eggman-sama, is the energy transport system any good?

Dr. Eggman [a bit annoyed] You're questioning my skill?

Bocoe [taking it back] I'm terribly sorry!

[both Decoe and Bocoe start typing]

Bocoe Weird. Where's the problem?

Dr. Eggman [to himself] It's like they were drawn by a child...

[Decoe and Bocoe look at each other]

Dr. Eggman Eggman must ALWAYS get stuck with mistakes such as THEM.

Decoe Decoe, Bocoe: [in union, holding their hands as if to hear a bit clearer] WHAT?