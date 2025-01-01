[Haruhi has been told that her plot to frame the Computer Brigade leader of harassing Mikruru will fail because so many witnesses will deny it]
Haruhi SuzumiyaThen I'll tell everyone you thugs gained up on her and
[bleep]
Haruhi Suzumiyaed her!
Haruhi SuzumiyaListen this isn't fun and games, you mess around and I'll kill ya!
Haruhi Suzumiya[forcing Mikuru to change into a bunny girl costume] Come on put it on, get dressed!
Mikuru AsahinaI don't want to.
Haruhi SuzumiyaShut up and strip!
Mikuru Asahina[holding a gun] You should never shoot this while pointing at other people, you should only shoot empty cans with it!
KyonOkay. Asking somebody how long they believed in Santa Claus is so stupid, you can't even consider it a topic suitable for idle conversation. And if you still want to know how long I believed in some old fat guy who wears a funky red suit, I can tell you this: I never believed in him.
