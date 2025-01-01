Hubb Lebowski
I thought that this sort of thing would be under your jurisdiction.
Cher Degre
So, then, it's alive?
Hubb Lebowski
Barely. I think it's only a matter of time before it goes.
Cher Degre
That sounds like us.
Hubb Lebowski
We're not over yet. We just need to keep trying.
Cher Degre
I'm not so sure.
Hubb Lebowski
[Hubb and Cher walk into the holding room to see Hige in front of Kiba's wolf form, who's held in a cage] Hey, what are you doing? What department are you with?
Hige
Oh, sorry. I was looking for cleaning supplies, and I, um, got lost.
Hubb Lebowski
The cleaning crew, huh? Just go out that door . . .
[Hubb points to an open door]
Hubb Lebowski
. . . and the supply closet is on your right.
Hige
Oh, really? Thanks.
[Hige exits the room through the open door]
Hubb Lebowski
So, do you think it's a wolf?
Cher Degre
I don't know. For one thing, I've never seen one before. But, if it is a wolf, it may be related to Cheza's sudden reaction.
Hubb Lebowski
Oh, please. Not Cheza again.
Cher Degre
What's that supposed to mean?
Hubb Lebowski
It's because of Cheza you and I broke-up.
Cher Degre
Stop acting like an idiot, Hubb, and take this thing up to the lab.
Hubb Lebowski
I'll have somebody do it later. Dogs and I don't really get along. Actually, I'm allergic to them.
Cher Degre
This is the reason that you and I would never work.
Hubb Lebowski
I don't know; maybe it is only a matter of time.