Quent Yaiden Look at this.

[Quent shows Hubb his hand, which Tsume cut open earlier]

Quent Yaiden Pretty, ain't it? It's a souvenir from an angry wolf.

Hubb Lebowski You can't prove it was a wolf.

Quent Yaiden Well, there wern't any cats or ferrets around. There was only a young human. The beast turned into a little boy right in front of my eyes. It was just a little kid.

Hubb Lebowski Can you remember what the boys face looked like?

Quent Yaiden For some reason, my memory's a little fuzzy.

Hubb Lebowski Maybe I should come back another time.

Quent Yaiden It'll always be the same. But I'm not drunk yet tonight.

Hubb Lebowski I don't know why I ever thought I could come to you for advice.

Quent Yaiden You're obsessed with the wolves, huh? You're dying to know everything now. Isn't that right, Detective?

Hubb Lebowski That dog you shot ran away.

Quent Yaiden What a surprise.

Hubb Lebowski And you think it put some kind of spell on us to escape?

Quent Yaiden You got it.

Hubb Lebowski It just isn't possible.

Quent Yaiden These claw marks . . . and the fact that you're here should be proof enough. There are a lot more of 'em, you know. People you pass everyday in the market, the poor shlubs you sit next to in the bar . . . Any one of them could be wolves. I tell you now the words of "Red Moon." "From the great spirit was born the wolf, and man became it's messenger." In other words, the human race was created from wolves. So says the author of "The Book of the Moon."

Hubb Lebowski "Book of the Moon?"

Quent Yaiden I might as well say it: Instead of looking for wolves, you should probably start suspecting humans.