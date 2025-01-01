Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Serial Experiments Lain Quotes

Serial Experiments Lain quotes

Lain Iwakura No matter where you are, everyone is always connected.
Lain Iwakura People only have substance within the memories of other people. And that's why there were all kinds of mes. There weren't a lot of mes per se, I was just inside all sorts of people, that's all.
Iwakura, Yasuo Let me give you one little warning.
Lain Iwakura Huh?
Iwakura, Yasuo When it's all said and done, the Wired is just a medium of communication and the transfer of information. You mustn't confuse it with the real world. Do you understand what I'm warning you about?
Lain Iwakura You're wrong.
Iwakura, Yasuo Huh?
Lain Iwakura The border between the two isn't all that clear. I'll be able to enter it soon. In full range. Full motion. I'll translate myself into it.
Iwakura, Yasuo Even with a top of the line civilian Navi, you couldn't.
Lain Iwakura I can do it. I've modified mine.
Iwakura, Yasuo A Psyche processor, huh? But...
Lain Iwakura Don't worry. I'm still me.
Iwakura, Yasuo Sometimes I wonder.
Chisa Yomoda There was no reason for me to stay in the real world any longer. In the real world, it didn't matter if I was there or not. When I realized that, I was no longer afraid of losing my body.
Lain Iwakura Why? Why did you die?
Navi [Dictating Chisa's response] God is here.
Lain Iwakura [gasp]
Miho Iwakura The wired might actually be thought of as a highly advanced upper layer of the real world. In other words, physical reality is nothing but an illusion, a hologram of the information that flows to us through the wired.
Lain Iwakura But ma...
Miho Iwakura This is because the body, physical motion, the activity of the human brain is merely a physical phenomenon, simply caused by synapses delivering electrical impulses.
Lain Iwakura But mom, I...
Miho Iwakura The physical body exists at a less evolved plane only to verify one's existence in the universe.
Lain Iwakura Are you really, truly my mother?
Miho Iwakura [disappears]
Lain Iwakura Are you?
