Iwakura, Yasuo
Let me give you one little warning.
Lain Iwakura
Huh?
Iwakura, Yasuo
When it's all said and done, the Wired is just a medium of communication and the transfer of information. You mustn't confuse it with the real world. Do you understand what I'm warning you about?
Lain Iwakura
You're wrong.
Iwakura, Yasuo
Huh?
Lain Iwakura
The border between the two isn't all that clear. I'll be able to enter it soon. In full range. Full motion. I'll translate myself into it.
Iwakura, Yasuo
Even with a top of the line civilian Navi, you couldn't.
Lain Iwakura
I can do it. I've modified mine.
Iwakura, Yasuo
A Psyche processor, huh? But...
Lain Iwakura
Don't worry. I'm still me.
Iwakura, Yasuo
Sometimes I wonder.