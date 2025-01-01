Iwakura, Yasuo Let me give you one little warning.

Lain Iwakura Huh?

Iwakura, Yasuo When it's all said and done, the Wired is just a medium of communication and the transfer of information. You mustn't confuse it with the real world. Do you understand what I'm warning you about?

Lain Iwakura You're wrong.

Iwakura, Yasuo Huh?

Lain Iwakura The border between the two isn't all that clear. I'll be able to enter it soon. In full range. Full motion. I'll translate myself into it.

Iwakura, Yasuo Even with a top of the line civilian Navi, you couldn't.

Lain Iwakura I can do it. I've modified mine.

Iwakura, Yasuo A Psyche processor, huh? But...

Lain Iwakura Don't worry. I'm still me.