Integra [over the Hellsing mansion intercom] Fargason! Come in Fargason!

Round Table conference Lord Integra, what the hell is going on down there?

Integra We're under attack by an unknown group. Our field units are pushing them back at this very moment...

Jan Valentine [over the intercom] Uh, hello? Is this thing on? Alright! This is a shout-out to all our listeners in the Round Table conference, and a special hello to that whoring little bitch Ms. Hellsing! Can you hear me?

[Jan is using an intercom in a Hellsing mansion security station, littered with corpses of Hellsing commandos]

Jan Valentine We... are... the VALENTINE BROTHERS! I'm Jan Valentine, and it's real nice to finally meet ya'.

[Jan's ghouls are eating the corpses of dead Hellsing commandos]

Jan Valentine We appreciate you joining us for this late lunch: we are currently enjoying the delicious taste, of the Hellsing membership!

Integra They're... eating my people!