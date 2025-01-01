Integra
[over the Hellsing mansion intercom] Fargason! Come in Fargason!
Round Table conference Lord
Integra, what the hell is going on down there?
Integra
We're under attack by an unknown group. Our field units are pushing them back at this very moment...
Jan Valentine
[over the intercom] Uh, hello? Is this thing on? Alright! This is a shout-out to all our listeners in the Round Table conference, and a special hello to that whoring little bitch Ms. Hellsing! Can you hear me?
[Jan is using an intercom in a Hellsing mansion security station, littered with corpses of Hellsing commandos]
Jan Valentine
We... are... the VALENTINE BROTHERS! I'm Jan Valentine, and it's real nice to finally meet ya'.
[Jan's ghouls are eating the corpses of dead Hellsing commandos]
Jan Valentine
We appreciate you joining us for this late lunch: we are currently enjoying the delicious taste, of the Hellsing membership!
Integra
They're... eating my people!
Jan Valentine
[over the intercom] And while you're waiting for us to kill *you*, we highly recommend pissing yourselves! Followed by a course of praying to your impotent God! Then cowering in the corner and begging - always good - but if you act now, there's still time for an old-fashioned suicide! Thank you London! We love you! Good night!