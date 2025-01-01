Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hellsing Quotes

Hellsing quotes

Walter I highly recommend pissing yourself followed by a course of praying to your impotent god.
Vampire priest Wait. Stop. Both of us are vampires.
Alucard You act more like a cockroach than a proper vampire. Left to your own devices you would cover the world in your filth. I can't stand your kind. You don't have the self-respect to be a vampire, you undead maggot. You barely even know what you are.
Alucard It is only when you refuse to give in with all your heart that you begin to transcend your humanity.
[repeated line]
Commander Peter Fargason In the name of God, impure souls of the living dead shall be banished into eternal damnation. Amen.
Alucard I'll send you to Hell so you can lick Satan's ass.
Integra I'm surrounded by idiots.
Alucard What a lovely night. It makes me want to have a bite to drink.
Seras Victoria Eat Harkonnen, bitch!
Alexander Anderson And now O kings, be ye wise. Be admonished, ye judges of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son lest He grow angry, and ye perish in the way for His wrath may quickly kindle.
Luke Valentine Oh, shut up!
Jan Valentine Bro, what's wrong with you, man? Hey!
Luke Valentine You always get so annoying before work. I've said it before, and I know I'll probably say it again. Please learn to work quietly!
Jan Valentine Yeah, yeah, yeah, I've heard all that before, I know! Christ!
Alexander Anderson [drawing his knives] Our mission is t' punish any heretic who would deny the word of God! We will crush yer unholy body and salt th' earth w' yer dust! Amen!
Alucard [drawing his pistol] It's time somebody put you in your place, human!
Seras Victoria [to Alucard] You're not human...
Alucard [as Seras runs away] Why? would you have shot me if i was?
Alucard I am going to fill your flesh with my jackal's bullets.
Alucard You shouldn't have come here, Catholic!
Alucard [to low-class vampire] Does having an audience for your sins make you feel like you're special? Does it make you proud?
Integra You're too loud, Police Girl. I don't care if you're a vampire, you're still English. Have some manners.
Commander Peter Fargason Some say that failure in your first battle is a sign you'll live longer. But I suppose you'll live as long as you like.
Integra You'd think his family would have installed *some* discipline. Gentlemen don't drink other people's blood. Such behaviour is reserved for peasants.
Integra My organisation has already sent assistance to Cheddar Village.
D11 agent How many agents?
Integra [smirks] One.
Seras Victoria A four-poster coffin. Bloody hell.
Alucard Not bad, Police Girl.
Seras Victoria I have a name. It's Seras Victoria. Not Police Girl.
Alucard [smirks] You know that you are now and forever a child of the darkness Police Girl.
Alucard They don't make vampires like they used to.
Alucard Remember than the choice was always yours, Police Girl.
Alucard Nothing I shoot gets back up again.
Vampire I know you are feeling pain, but I can give you pleasure. And it will last forever.
Vampire [watches Alucard's body fall to floor after ordering zombies attacked him] Looks like somebody was all talk.
Vampire [Alucard laughs] What?
[Alucard begins to regenerate]
Vampire [emotionlessly] ... Oh. God.
Alucard (to a vampire) Prepare yourself for an eternity in Hell.
Coroner Our subject is a twenty year old male. Time of death is approximately 72 hours ago. However, the subject has been mobile up until 12 hours ago.
Alucard Immortality is wasted on the young.
Integra [over the Hellsing mansion intercom] Fargason! Come in Fargason!
Round Table conference Lord Integra, what the hell is going on down there?
Integra We're under attack by an unknown group. Our field units are pushing them back at this very moment...
Jan Valentine [over the intercom] Uh, hello? Is this thing on? Alright! This is a shout-out to all our listeners in the Round Table conference, and a special hello to that whoring little bitch Ms. Hellsing! Can you hear me?
[Jan is using an intercom in a Hellsing mansion security station, littered with corpses of Hellsing commandos]
Jan Valentine We... are... the VALENTINE BROTHERS! I'm Jan Valentine, and it's real nice to finally meet ya'.
[Jan's ghouls are eating the corpses of dead Hellsing commandos]
Jan Valentine We appreciate you joining us for this late lunch: we are currently enjoying the delicious taste, of the Hellsing membership!
Integra They're... eating my people!
Jan Valentine [over the intercom] And while you're waiting for us to kill *you*, we highly recommend pissing yourselves! Followed by a course of praying to your impotent God! Then cowering in the corner and begging - always good - but if you act now, there's still time for an old-fashioned suicide! Thank you London! We love you! Good night!
Incognito I'm going to violate every part of your being. I will consume every last part of your body and soul, leaving you in ruin.
[Confronting an unruly vampire]
Alucard You've gone and taken all these lives, and not just because you were thirsty. Is it fun? Huh? Is that what it takes for trash like you to get off?
Alexander Anderson You monster.
Alucard I get that a lot.
Alucard You humans are incomprehensible.
Alucard (Paladin Anderson has just revealed his healing power) You are less than inhuman. A pitiful defect, a failed science project. Sending you to your maker would be an act of mercy. Your regenreation powers' impressive, but I bet if I put enough bullets into your skull you will stay down for good. So let's cut to the chase. Start begging.
Paladin Alexander Anderson Empty threat of a coward vampire that hides behind the weapons of man.
