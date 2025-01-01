Menu
Contra viento y marea quotes

Contra viento y marea quotes

Apolonia's Mother You are a horrible mother! You wanted to sleep with your own son!
Apolonia Rudell de Serrano [slaps her] Shut up you old hag!
Apolonia Rudell de Serrano This is happening to Eduardo because of you!
[slaps her]
Natalia Ríos Soler Don't you dare slap me! This is your fault! You forced to marry Eduardo, even when you knew I didn't love him and forced me to keep my love for Sebastian a secret! You gave Eduardo illusions of a love that never existed and if he's suffering now it's your fault!
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras What's going on?
Worker We're on a strike.
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras And I just started working today...
Natalia Ríos Soler Sandra! How is everything?
Sandra Serrano Rudell Awful. Natalia, you don't know what a hell it is to be married to a man who doesn't love you.
Renato If you won't come with me willingly, I'll kidnap you.
[picks her up bridal-style]
Sandra Serrano Rudell [crying] Never leave me Renato.
Renato [looks at her sadly] Sandra.
[puts her down]
Regina/Luna I have to get to work.
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras [grabs her] I told you, you're not working at the bar anymore!
Regina/Luna Let go of me! I'm not going to take any violence or bad moods from you just because your precious Natalia got married today.
Zarela Balmaceda Sandoval You little tramp! Did you really think that no one was going to find out about you and the Professor? You deserve every blow my brother gave you!
Sandra Serrano Rudell [slaps her] Your brother is the last person to say anything about that! I'm not ashamed of my love and Imanol had no right to beat me!
Imanol Balmaceda Sandoval [caressing her breasts] I always have the best time with you.
Juncal The only one who matters in this relationship is you.
Imanol Balmaceda Sandoval Wait where are you going?
Juncal I'm leaving Imanol, I'm sick of this. And hopefully when I come back I'll never have to see you again!
Natalia Ríos Soler [he accidentally knocks her over, she falls into a bed of flowers]
[smiling]
Natalia Ríos Soler Well, help me up.
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras Sorry.
[helps her up]
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras Its just, looking at you surrounded by flowers I thought... if springtime had a face, it would be yours.
Natalia Ríos Soler [laughs] I have to go.
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras She's so beautiful.
Natalia Ríos Soler [in a bar full of hookers] I don't want too stay here, I'm leaving!
La Colorada You're not going anywhere until I say so.
[Natalaia opens the door and a large man is waiting there]
Apolonia Rudell de Serrano What have you done to me?
Apolonia's Mother Don't worry, the poison will work quickly.
