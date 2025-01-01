Apolonia's MotherYou are a horrible mother! You wanted to sleep with your own son!
Apolonia Rudell de Serrano[slaps her] Shut up you old hag!
Apolonia Rudell de SerranoThis is happening to Eduardo because of you!
[slaps her]
Natalia Ríos SolerDon't you dare slap me! This is your fault! You forced to marry Eduardo, even when you knew I didn't love him and forced me to keep my love for Sebastian a secret! You gave Eduardo illusions of a love that never existed and if he's suffering now it's your fault!
Sebastián Cárdenas ContrerasWhat's going on?
WorkerWe're on a strike.
Sebastián Cárdenas ContrerasAnd I just started working today...
Natalia Ríos SolerSandra! How is everything?
Sandra Serrano RudellAwful. Natalia, you don't know what a hell it is to be married to a man who doesn't love you.
RenatoIf you won't come with me willingly, I'll kidnap you.
[picks her up bridal-style]
Sandra Serrano Rudell[crying] Never leave me Renato.
Renato[looks at her sadly] Sandra.
[puts her down]
Regina/LunaI have to get to work.
Sebastián Cárdenas Contreras[grabs her] I told you, you're not working at the bar anymore!
Regina/LunaLet go of me! I'm not going to take any violence or bad moods from you just because your precious Natalia got married today.
Zarela Balmaceda SandovalYou little tramp! Did you really think that no one was going to find out about you and the Professor? You deserve every blow my brother gave you!
Sandra Serrano Rudell[slaps her] Your brother is the last person to say anything about that! I'm not ashamed of my love and Imanol had no right to beat me!
Imanol Balmaceda Sandoval[caressing her breasts] I always have the best time with you.
JuncalThe only one who matters in this relationship is you.
Imanol Balmaceda SandovalWait where are you going?
JuncalI'm leaving Imanol, I'm sick of this. And hopefully when I come back I'll never have to see you again!
Natalia Ríos Soler[he accidentally knocks her over, she falls into a bed of flowers]
[smiling]
Natalia Ríos SolerWell, help me up.
Sebastián Cárdenas ContrerasSorry.
[helps her up]
Sebastián Cárdenas ContrerasIts just, looking at you surrounded by flowers I thought... if springtime had a face, it would be yours.
Natalia Ríos Soler[laughs] I have to go.
Sebastián Cárdenas ContrerasShe's so beautiful.
Natalia Ríos Soler[in a bar full of hookers] I don't want too stay here, I'm leaving!
La ColoradaYou're not going anywhere until I say so.
[Natalaia opens the door and a large man is waiting there]
Apolonia Rudell de SerranoWhat have you done to me?
Apolonia's MotherDon't worry, the poison will work quickly.
