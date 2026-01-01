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Kinoafisha TV Shows Once and Again Awards

"Once and Again" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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