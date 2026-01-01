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Raising Hope
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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