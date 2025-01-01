Menu
Austin & Ally
Quotes
Austin & Ally quotes
[repeated line]
Trish De la Rosa
Guess who got a job at...
[company name]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Chuck McCoy
[whenever Dez is about to win something] Not so fast, Red.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ally Dawson
Don't touch my book!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Raini Rodriguez
John Paul Green
Laura Marano
