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Dog with a Blog
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
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