The Haunted Hathaways 2013 - 2015, season 2

The Haunted Hathaways 6+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 28 June 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 21
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

Haunted Newbie
Season 2 Episode 1
28 June 2014
Haunted Revenge
Season 2 Episode 2
28 June 2014
Mostly Ghostly Girl
Season 2 Episode 3
16 August 2014
Haunted Heartthrob
Season 2 Episode 4
6 September 2014
Haunted Besties
Season 2 Episode 5
13 September 2014
Haunted Mind Games
Season 2 Episode 6
20 September 2014
Haunted Telescope
Season 2 Episode 7
27 September 2014
Haunted Rapper
Season 2 Episode 8
4 October 2014
Haunted Thundermans Pt II
Season 2 Episode 9
11 October 2014
Haunted Secret
Season 2 Episode 10
1 November 2014
Haunted Whodunnit
Season 2 Episode 11
8 November 2014
Haunted Mascot
Season 2 Episode 12
15 November 2014
Haunted Charm School
Season 2 Episode 13
22 November 2014
Haunted Temptation
Season 2 Episode 14
23 February 2015
Haunted Date
Season 2 Episode 15
24 February 2015
Haunted Toy Store
Season 2 Episode 16
25 February 2015
Haunted Mentor
Season 2 Episode 17
26 February 2015
Haunted Ghost Tour
Season 2 Episode 18
2 March 2015
Haunted Surprise
Season 2 Episode 19
3 March 2015
Haunted Swamp
Season 2 Episode 20
4 March 2015
Haunted Family
Season 2 Episode 21
5 March 2015
