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The Haunted Hathaways 2013 - 2015 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Haunted Hathaways
Seasons
Season 1
The Haunted Hathaways
6+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
13 July 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.1
Rate
13
votes
5.4
IMDb
"The Haunted Hathaways" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
13 July 2013
Haunted Sleepover
Season 1
Episode 2
20 July 2013
Haunted Science Fair
Season 1
Episode 3
27 July 2013
Haunted Kids
Season 1
Episode 4
3 August 2013
Haunted Volleyball
Season 1
Episode 5
10 August 2013
Haunted Babysitter
Season 1
Episode 6
14 September 2013
Haunted Doll
Season 1
Episode 7
21 September 2013
Haunted Dog
Season 1
Episode 8
28 September 2013
Haunted Play
Season 1
Episode 9
5 October 2013
Haunted Interview
Season 1
Episode 10
12 October 2013
Haunted Halloween
Season 1
Episode 11
19 October 2013
Haunted Principal
Season 1
Episode 12
2 November 2013
Haunted Cookie Jar
Season 1
Episode 13
9 November 2013
Haunted Camping
Season 1
Episode 14
16 November 2013
Haunted Boat
Season 1
Episode 15
23 November 2013
Haunted Bakery
Season 1
Episode 16
30 November 2013
Haunted Brothers
Season 1
Episode 17
4 January 2014
Haunted Prank
Season 1
Episode 18
11 January 2014
Haunted Crushing
Season 1
Episode 19
8 February 2014
Haunted Visitor
Season 1
Episode 20
15 February 2014
Haunted Secret Agent
Season 1
Episode 21
22 March 2014
Haunted Bowling
Season 1
Episode 22
12 April 2014
Haunted Boo Crew
Season 1
Episode 23
26 April 2014
Haunted Duel
Season 1
Episode 24
17 May 2014
Haunted Viking
Season 1
Episode 25
17 May 2014
Haunted Voodoo
Season 1
Episode 26
31 May 2014
TV series release schedule
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