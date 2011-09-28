Menu
Suburgatory 2011 - 2014 season 1

Suburgatory season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Suburgatory Seasons Season 1
Suburgatory 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 28 September 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 8 hours 4 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb

Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
28 September 2011
The Barbecue
Season 1 Episode 2
5 October 2011
The Chatterer
Season 1 Episode 3
12 October 2011
Don't Call Me Shirley
Season 1 Episode 4
19 October 2011
Halloween
Season 1 Episode 5
26 October 2011
Charity Case
Season 1 Episode 6
2 November 2011
Sweet Sixteen
Season 1 Episode 7
16 November 2011
Thanksgiving
Season 1 Episode 8
23 November 2011
The Nutcracker
Season 1 Episode 9
7 December 2011
Driving Miss Dalia
Season 1 Episode 10
4 January 2012
Out in the Burbs
Season 1 Episode 11
11 January 2012
The Casino Trip
Season 1 Episode 12
18 January 2012
Sex and the Suburbs
Season 1 Episode 13
8 February 2012
The Body
Season 1 Episode 14
15 February 2012
Fire with Fire
Season 1 Episode 15
22 February 2012
Poetic Injustice
Season 1 Episode 16
29 February 2012
Independence Day
Season 1 Episode 17
14 March 2012
Down Time
Season 1 Episode 18
11 April 2012
Entering Eden
Season 1 Episode 19
18 April 2012
Hear No Evil
Season 1 Episode 20
2 May 2012
The Great Compromise
Season 1 Episode 21
9 May 2012
The Motherload
Season 1 Episode 22
16 May 2012
