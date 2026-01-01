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Landman
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Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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