Hart of Dixie 2011 - 2015, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Hart of Dixie
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
15 December 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.6
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Hart of Dixie" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Kablang
Season 4
Episode 1
15 December 2014
The Curling Iron
Season 4
Episode 2
16 January 2015
The Very Good Bagel
Season 4
Episode 3
23 January 2015
Red Dye #40
Season 4
Episode 4
30 January 2015
Bar-Be-Q Burritos
Season 4
Episode 5
6 February 2015
Alabama Boys
Season 4
Episode 6
20 February 2015
The Butterstick Tab
Season 4
Episode 7
27 February 2015
61 Candles
Season 4
Episode 8
6 March 2015
End of Days
Season 4
Episode 9
20 March 2015
Bluebell
Season 4
Episode 10
27 March 2015
TV series release schedule
